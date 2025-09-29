I woke up Tuesday morning in Vienna, Austria. My fiancee had left earlier in the morning for her conference, so it was just me in our nice, but small hotel room. We were staying in the Imperial Riding School, which had been built originally as a training ground for calvarymen in 1891 by the last actual Hapsburg emperor, Franz Joseph. Since then, it’s been a cinema and a bus stop. Now it’s owned by Marriott and advertised as a great location for Australian private equity conferences and American tourists.

The Imperial Riding School. The Russian orthodox church on the right has been there basically the entire time, as far as I can tell.

It’s a very nice hotel, with a beautiful garden, a spa in the basement floor, a great breakfast buffet, and 7 floors of rooms. We were staying on the 6th floor. After I got up, I went downstairs, gorged myself on the fantastic breakfast buffet, and set off on my day’s journey.

My destination for the day was a zoo/aquarium, the Haus Des Meeres, built in a former flak tower from WWII, that had been highly touted on Reddit. It was about an hour’s walk away, which provided me a nice chance to see a cross section of the center of the city. Vienna is a great city to walk around in. It has parks, beautiful old imperial architecture, and nice mixed use development of shops and apartments scattered throughout.

As I walked through Vienna, I stumbled across a huge fountain watched over by a statue inscribed with Cyrillic. Curious, I looked up the origin of the plaza with the help of AI. It was built by the Soviets after they “liberated” Vienna from the Nazis. The Viennese, if they didn’t necessarily welcome the Soviet construction, at least had the good sense not to complain about it, because it allowed them to pretend that they had wanted to be freed from the Nazis, and hadn’t embraced them as a chance to bring back a Germanic empire. This also saved Vienna from some, if not all, of the depredations of the drunken Soviet occupiers.

What was particularly interesting about this plaza is that it looked brand new. The fountain was merrily spurting away, the golden soldier was gleaming, and the Cyrillic was crisp. As it turned out, this is because this plaza has been regularly renovated since it was installed, even after the Soviets left Vienna. The local populace has complained about this and occasionally vandalize the plaza (e.g. after the Russian invasion of Ukraine), but not convincingly enough for the authorities to actually remove the plaza. It’s a nice plaza, anyhow.

It’s not subtle.

After I left the plaza, I continued my journey to the Haus des Meeres. Looking up, I saw the beautiful Viennese apartment buildings, a mixture of the last-gasp imperial expansion of the Austro-Hungarian empire in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and Vienna’s aggressive investment in social housing post WWII. On the streets, I saw the people of Vienna, slowly going about their day.

Viennese people, unlike the citizens of other European cities I’ve been to, still look, well, Viennese. They’re mostly white, in other words, and German is by far the most common language I heard, followed by English, then Russian. They seem content and, if not fully converted to German industriousness, certainly more inclined to be headed to work on a Tuesday morning than a Southern European.

They do suck at graffiti, though. Side streets in Vienna have some of the laziest graffiti that I’ve seen anywhere. Good graffiti, in my mind, should either be impressively artistic or in a very surprising spot, forcing you to imagine exactly how the artist got up to that roof. Viennese graffiti, by contrast, mostly consists of poorly drawn anarchy symbols at eye level. Personally, I blame the regulatory state: not only is there barely a noticeable police presence in Vienna, but, evidently, the cleaners of Vienna lack powerwashers. Bad graffiti is left up, which encourages the lowering of standards for everyone.

After a stop for a mediocre cappuccino, I at last arrived at the Haus Des Meeres. The plaque outside explained the story. It was built as one of six flak towers during WWII by a Nazi architect using forced labor, as part of Vienna’s enthusiastic support of the Nazis. He intended them to be both functional, as a place for anti-aircraft guns, and architectural. Unfortunately, he only accomplished the latter, as a giant concrete tower proved to be a too easy target for aircraft.

Post liberation, it was used as a hub for firefighters, a youth hostel, and then, for some reason, converted into an aquarium/zoo. The aquarium slowly took over the building, as the original function for the building shrank out of sight. A few artists and historians waged a rearguard action to try to not let the dark history of the building totally vanish under however many gallons of seawater, and partially succeeded. The compromise ended up being that the building is now almost entirely aquarium with a bar and viewing platform on top, but has random plaques in German that explain the history of it as a Nazi emblem.

The Haus Des Meeres. The branches in the top center are the homes of some of the monkeys. More on those later. The weird viewing platforms on the left are where the anti-aircraft guns were supposed to be.

The Haus Des Meeres, in its current incarnation, is one of the most astonishing aquariums/zoos (vivariums?) that I’ve ever been to. First of all, there’s the obvious part that it is pretty weird to have an aquarium or zoo in a former flak tower. What was much more astonishing, though, is that I have never, ever been to a zoo that trusted its visitors so much. Almost all of its animals are accessible to the public to an insane degree.

The monkeys are the most obvious example of this. The Haus Des Meeres keeps its monkeys in makeshift “forests” in large rooms, with manufactured cliffs and treetops. Paths for the visitors run straight through the forest, winding through the trees. Because of this, all of the monkeys, from the rare to the very rare, are quite literally within arms reach of the visitors at almost all times. I mean, the monkeys can retreat to more inaccessible parts of the forest, and occasionally they do. But, I could literally have reached out and snatched a cotton-top tamarin off the wall at any time.

The Haus Des Meeres is filled with children and teenagers, like all zoos and aquariums. They are, as far as I can tell, exactly as boisterous as American children and teenagers. Somehow, this does not result in either the teenagers or the monkeys getting hurt, even as both excitedly chatter in each others’ faces. The Viennese trust their children, I guess, and it works out.

This kind of trust was a theme I kept coming back to again and again as I walked through Vienna. There’s nothing like traveling through a foreign country to make you reflect on your own. The feeling that I kept coming back to over and over again about America is that, compared to Vienna, it’s so…barbaric. Not solely in the sense of violence or infrastructure, although every American city of comparable size has a higher level of violence, worse public transportation, and less available housing than Vienna does. But America is also barbaric in the Roman sense, when Rome was set in its ways and the Goths were knocking at the gate, yet to be civilized but somehow more vital.

America, even after 250 years, still is not set in its ways. As a country, we are in a constant state of flux. We make bad things better and good things worse, building and destroying and rebuilding. We’re torn between wanting to be a “city on a hill”, the hall monitor of the world, the school bully, or just to be left alone. We’re a country of school shootings and cancer cures, McDonald’s and fad diets.

Austria, by contrast, or at least Vienna, feels so much more settled. Everything about Vienna felt like the Austrians decided things are pretty good right now, and they don’t want to mess it up too much. While I was there, I did see a fair amount of construction, so it wasn’t like the city was stationary. But it did feel a lot more complacent.

The mood of the city, if such a thing exists, is therefore pretty calm and welcoming. It’s a lot like Boston, actually, but Boston is heavily influenced by the innovations and cycles of its universities, not to mention by Massachusetts and American politics writ large. It’s still a northern American city. It’s wealthy, but with a distinct homeless/drug problem (albeit nowhere near San Francisco’s) and a few unsavory characters wandering around. Meanwhile, in Vienna, I saw only a few homeless people while I was there, never felt unsafe, and found it easy enough to navigate around as a foreigner who doesn’t speak a word of German beyond “schnitzel”.

I get that Vienna hasn’t always been like this. It had a chaotic 20th century: from the center of an empire; to, briefly, a vital center for the Third Reich; to a fought-over pawn of the Soviets, Americans, and Europeans; to a tourist hub. Its current pleasant neutrality is a learned reaction to a century of tumult.

But, still. The communist revolutionaries of the 1910s, Nazi supporters (and few Resistance fighters) of the 1940s, and Soviet spies of the 50s, all sat in the same spots as I did, sipping cappuccinos and looking at the same old, magnificent Hapsburg palaces, venerable (and outdated) even then. There’s an undeniable continuity.

By the time I finished up at the Haus Des Meeres, it was a bit late, and I was tired. I headed home, stopping only for a Neapolitan pizza at a place so authentic it had 3 separate pictures of Maradona on the wall. I ate, drank half my beer, and headed home. My fiancee was there by then, and I wanted to get home and catch up about how our respective days had gone.

Rain drizzled on the quiet streets as I walked, making all of Vienna glisten in the street lights, the elaborate palace carvings and the lazy graffiti both. Just another late September Tuesday gone in Vienna, among the countless that have passed before and have yet to come.