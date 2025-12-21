I saw a news clip the other day of a BBC journalist, Steve Rosenberg, asking Vladimir Putin a question about the future of Russia. Steve Rosenberg’s question was direct, asking if Russia was going to continue on its path of increasing autocracy and repression or not. Putin’s answer was dissembling, spinning lies and half-truths about NATO expansion and comparisons with illiberal laws in US and Western Europe.

There was something strange about this, I thought. Not that the journalist would ask a difficult question, or that Putin would refuse to respond straightforwardly, but that Putin would put himself in such a situation at all. Putin is pretty close to an autocrat. He’s pursuing the largest land war in Europe since WW2, frightening and angering the major Western powers. He’s had all of his significant opponents killed or jailed. He doesn’t entertain questions like that from domestic journalists, and a domestic journalist who asked him a question like that would soon regret it.

So, why would Putin respond to this journalist? Why wouldn’t he just say, “None of your business”? Putin’s answer to the question, regardless of what it is, would never seem to benefit him. He’s under no obligation to answer questions from the BBC, and his answer to a question like that would not endear him to the British public.

I think my answer to this has to come back to the title of this blog post: Putin lives, like we all do, in a world of words. His words, regardless of what they are, matter. Putin has the power that he does because of his words, and he could lose that power from his words. He’s not a tiger, who kills people with teeth, claws, and muscle. Almost every single person he’s killed has been killed by his words or anticipation of them. Putin invaded Ukraine with tanks, yes, but those tanks moved inside the stories he told.

But how do Putin’s words kill people, or invade Ukraine? Well, it’s the weight that they carry. When he tells his underlings to kill someone, they have to trust that his words matter. That, after they kill the person, they will be protected by his words. Or, in a paranoid environment like Russia’s, they have to trust that, if they don’t obey Putin, the next guy will obey Putin when he orders their arrest. So, in other words, the next guy will trust Putin.

Tiger, tiger burning bright…

I’ve been thinking so much on words since I started reading Borges, specifically his short story collection Aleph. Borges, of Infinite Library fame, is obsessed with words. His fiction is all about reference and self-reference, what words mean and what they don’t, what we can trust and can’t.

Let me give you an example. One of Borges’s shortest stories in the book is the “Parable of the Palace”. It’s just two pages, and relates a story of a poet and an emperor wandering around the emperor’s enormous pleasure palace for an entire day. At the end of the day, the poet recites a short poem, or maybe just a word, that somehow encompasses the entire palace. As Borges states it, “Within the poem lay the entire enormous palace, whole and to the least detail, with every venerable porcelain it contained and every scene on every porcelain, all the lights and shadows of its twilights, and every forlorn or happy moment of the glorious dynasties of mortals, gods, and dragons that had lived within it through all its endless past.”

The story ends with the emperor upset that the poet had “stolen his palace”, and he has the poet executed. Or, Borges writes, he’s also heard the story that the poem wiped out the palace in a puff of smoke. But then again, Borges concludes, both endings must be incorrect. The poem must be lost today because it “merited oblivion”, and the poet himself must have just died an anonymous slave.

This is Borges’s view of the world. The world is words, his stories are words, and both are unreliable. Words mean everything and nothing. Words can kill a poet (or journalist) or capture a palace in a sentence, but they can also be misinterpreted, forgotten, or meaningless. They are sometimes important enough to kill over and then simultaneously not worth remembering at all.

And that’s the world we live in, too. I don’t mean to bring this back again to AI, but I can’t help it. I’ve been continually astonished at how far LLMs have gone with just words and numbers. LLMs do physics, chemistry, poetry, coding, and therapy with just words and numbers. And I mean, yeah, those fields have always been made up of words and numbers, but that never seemed like the most important part. I always thought it was the thoughts behind the words and calculations that matter, what the symbols meant.

But what they mean is what they say, or don’t say, in the context of all the other words they’re surrounded by. Our words define our world to such a great extent. Just look back at this essay. Putin, Steve Rosenberg, Borges: they’re all real, yes, but they’re also just all words I put in order, created them like Borges created his emperor and his palace.

The power these words hold. God, I hope I’ve put them together right.