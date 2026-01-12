Over the past week, I was in Las Vegas and San Diego with my fiancee. We were in Las Vegas for 3 days and San Diego for 3 and a half, so I only got brief impressions of each city. Here they are.

Las Vegas

Overall: Las Vegas demands to be written about, which makes it tough for me to find something original to say. It has, from the beginning, been a ridiculous proposition: an oasis of sin in the middle of the desert, founded by the mob and sustained by one of the great American public works projects, the Hoover Dam.

It sustains itself by being notorious, which makes me suspicious that I’m playing into its predatory nature by writing about it at all. Still, here goes.

Downtown

1. We came into the Vegas airport at 4 am, exhausted from flight delays. The airport itself was empty and quiet, except for the flashing, blaring advertisements pasted on the baggage carousels, pumping club music into the empty space. There is no public transportation from the airport, so we got an Uber, and drove past the familiar detritus of impoverished cities: pawn shops, empty store fronts, sketchy tax preparation fronts.

Eventually, we got to the D, the hotel on Fremont Street where we were staying. This was our first mistake.

2. Fremont Street is the poor man’s version of the Strip. Music and lights blare 24/7, there’s a zipline through the entire length of the street, and at every hour there’s someone stumbling drunk past the giant Steak N’ Shake. The hotels lining Fremont Street are all casino/hotels. We did not realize this, so when we checked into our hotel at 4:30 am, we did so under cover of earsplitting pop songs competing with the constant jangle of slot machines, which, somehow, people were still playing at 4:30 am (or maybe had just started). Oh, also, our room smelled strongly of cigarette smoke, which the hotel concierge did warn us about before telling us our original, non-smoking room had already been given up.

3. In the morning, we found a pretty good little coffee shop to have breakfast at. Next to the coffee shop were several large, empty lots, one of which had a homeless person sitting in the middle of it. I can’t really explain Las Vegas development patterns. The city looks either half-developed or half-destroyed, and crowded streets sit right next to large areas of dirt.

4. In the afternoon, we went to the Sphere to see the Wizard of Oz show. You’ve probably seen the Sphere on Instagram. It’s a large hemisphere, covered in LED panels both inside and out. On the outside, they do creative advertisements and occasionally a giant face that looks at planes flying by. On the inside, they do backdrops to concerts and, I guess, also a re-imagining of the Wizard of Oz that expands every scene with CGI cows, cornfields, and Munchkins, as well as theater props like soap bubbles that come flying from the ceiling during the blizzard scene. It’s fun, but ridiculous, and makes the Wizard of Oz a worse movie but still a pretty fun show.

The sphere. Note that the red circles are generated by LED screens, so that entire space and beyond turns into a giant movie screen.

What they don’t show on Instagram is that getting to the Sphere makes no sense. The roads to the Sphere begin and end of their own volition. Las Vegas roads in general are baffling, but it was only at the Sphere that all that separated us from 3 lanes of oncoming traffic going 40 mph was about a foot of clearance.

5. After the Sphere, we went onto the Strip. This was everything that you expect from Las Vegas: neon signs piled on top of replica of the Eiffel Tower piled on top of canals and gondolas that go nowhere, all funded by tourism and gambling dollars. This is the hyperreallist Vegas that you can only find in America.

Death Valley

1. The next day we rented a car and headed into Death Valley. In the summer, Death Valley is the hottest, driest place in America. But this was January, so it was a cool 60ish degrees and intermittently raining. The desert is not built for rain, and puddles and sticky mud formed everywhere, threatening our crappy little car.

2. Our first stop was the Amargosa Opera House. This is a quintessential piece of Americana, or rather Nevadana. The Amargosa Opera House is a hotel in the precise middle of nowhere that has had 3 distinct stages of life:



a. A random hotel in the middle of nowhere from the late 1800s to 1967

b. The site of a one-woman song-and-dance act that ran for decades in the middle of nowhere from 1967 to 2012, making the hotel a niche tourism spot

c. A random hotel in the middle of nowhere, from 2012 to the current day, run by 2 disaffected hotel workers who are doing a poor job keeping out the sand and the mud. We tried to take a tour of the place to see the old hand-painted murals, but the hotel manager told me tours are only at 9 am and 6 pm. I had a feeling that if I had come at 9 am, the tour wouldn’t have been available anyways.

3. Our next stops were threatened by torrential downpour, including our intended visit to a ghost-town. Fortunately, we came across another ghost town on our way back to Vegas, an old gold-mining town that had about 10 years of boom times then was completely abandoned called Rhyolite. It’s still littered with rusted cans and boxes from the early 20th century, as well as more recent abandoned car parts from the 60s. The National Park Service has put fences around all the old structures, like the famed Bottle House, old jail, and train depot, but it’s easy enough to wander around them and get the vibe.

The old, abandoned train depot in Rhyolite.

Rhyolite is also, strangely, the home of about 10 random sculptures put there by Danish artists about 15 years ago, including one large naked woman made out of what looks like Lego, who stands proudly baring herself to the desert.

4. Our last stop was a brothel, one of seven legal ones in Nevada. This one was called the “Alien Cathouse Brothel”, because of its proximity to Area 51. We went there to take a tour, rather than participate, although the escort giving the tour did show us a pricelist.

It was a very strange experience. The woman giving us the tour was scantily clad, but otherwise looked much like the average person you’d see at a Target. Her pricelist was astronomically expensive, with each hour of companionship costing about $2000. She made pains to tell us how pleasant her experience being a legal prostitute had been, and then revealed at the end that she had precisely one customer the entire week but still had to pay rent to the brothel.

I got the sense that the brothel was more of a scam on her than it was on us. It was in the middle of nowhere, hours from Vegas, and wasn’t even particularly fun in a campy way. I mean, it was literally called the “Alien Cathouse”, but had boring decorations in that sleazy 70s style. At least we got her business card.

5. As we headed back into Vegas, passing the shocking number of new houses under construction in the sprawling Vegas suburbs, I found myself with a new appreciation for Vegas. Nevada is not really meant for human habitation. Entropy swallows up hotels and whole towns, and they’re just left there to fall apart. Vegas’s manic energy keeps it alive, and even then half the town is falling apart. It’s not easy to keep a place going.

Hoover Dam

1. Our last day in Vegas we decided to visit the famed Hoover Dam, provider of water and electricity to Vegas. First, we went on a beautiful hike next to the dam, down an abandoned riverbed, clambering down boulders with ropes anchored to them, ending in natural hot springs right on the Colorado River, with a great view of the elegant bridge spanning the river.

The bridge, seen from the hot spring.

Our companions in the hot springs were Vegas teenagers, an East German and Japanese college student traveling together, and a Mexican family. The atmosphere was jovial but peaceful, a far cry from the relentless energy of the city.

2. After a long climb back out, we drove over the Hoover Dam to one of the innumerable lookout points watching over Lake Mead. I felt strangely sad. The Hoover Dam felt like a pure tourist spot, with a hotel/casino next to it, 12 different parking lots by it, and a museum/gift shop. There’s nothing wrong with this (we were tourists after all), but I got a weird echo of the Grand Canyon, which I had visited as a kid.

The issue is that the Grand Canyon is, of course, a natural phenomenon. We’re not making more of them anytime soon, so we might as well all visit the one we got. But Hoover Dam was made by people in the 30s in 5 years. We can make another one any time, if we have the will. But it doesn’t seem like we do.

San Diego

Overall: I don’t really have detailed notes of San Diego. By the time we got there, we were exhausted, and spent a lot of time just visiting my fiancee’s extended family. San Diego is warm, sunny, pleasant, functional, and, fortunately, seems like it’s slowly transitioning from its single-family housing and car culture to more of a city with public transportation, although it’s being fought every step of the way by California NIMBYs.

Besides the time spent with my fiancee’s family, we spent most of our time in Ocean Beach, where our Airbnb was.

1. Ocean Beach has heavy beach town vibes. We saw an octopus in a tide pool (a highlight of the trip), innumerable dogs, and a shockingly large population of seemingly retired 20 somethings who surfed, drank coffee, and hung out at coffee shops at 11 am on a Thursday. Judging by the flyers on the coffee shop walls, the only jobs available in Ocean Beach were leading psychedelic retreats, yoga classes, or massage therapy. I suspect that heavy subsidies from Mom and Dad are involved on both the supply and demand side of these industries, though.

2. Overall, San Diego was a very pleasant place to visit. We should have gotten a car, though, and budgeted enough money for the shockingly expensive zoo ($80 a person!). Oh, also, while there, I finished the excellent book A Brief History of Intelligence, which I’ll be writing up notes for soon. That was pretty much it.