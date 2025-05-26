My new website for my modified oat fiber for plasticizers, NeutraOat, is up and running at neutraoat.com . I’m looking for critiques: what works, what doesn’t, what looks pretty, and what looks ugly.
I’m also launching my plasticizer quiz, which is linked on the website and also here. It helps estimate your exposure to plasticizers based on your lifestyle. I also want critiques of this.
And then, of course, if you have any questions about NeutraOat as a whole, including why I think it matters or why I’m doing this now, comment below or email me at trevor [at] neutraoat.com .
P.S. Working on post about Princeton Reunions now, and will hopefully publish it soon.
This sounds really interesting. My first bit of feedback is that when I tried to visit the site in Chrome I got this message: "neutraoat.com doesn’t support a secure connection...". I think that was a fluke of my local setup on my desktop though. I was able to load it just fine on Chrome and Safari on my laptop.
Anyway, the site looks great!
I'm actually very interested in this subject. I first got my T levels checked in 2019 and they were around 300. Since then, they've generally been in the range of 300-350, and dropped to 250 when I was taking rapamycin. This is of a lot of concern for me, because I've been dealing with various fatigue issues since spring 2019. My main hypothesis is that the root cause of my fatigue problems is restless legs / periodic limb movement during sleep, interrupting my deep sleep. However, I also think the lower T levels might be contributing, in a vicious cycle.
I've been trying to remove plastics and BPA-like compounds from my life, but it's really hard! I like canned food for the convenience... and receipts are hard not to come in contact with.
I was not aware that they build up in the body. Is there a connection to microplastics here?
The scientist in me wonders if there's any way to easily test if this product works..
I like the design of the land page, but when I see the claims, my don't-trust-everything-on-the-internet sense is triggered. Maybe add some links to "Studies show" or "Science-backed"? Otherwise, it's just words that can be on any food supplement website, that can range from effective to snake-oil.
I'm not saying it's not effective or useful, just it feels like claims without evidence.
But maybe it's just me that's too skeptic online :)