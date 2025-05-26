My new website for my modified oat fiber for plasticizers, NeutraOat, is up and running at neutraoat.com . I’m looking for critiques: what works, what doesn’t, what looks pretty, and what looks ugly.

I’m also launching my plasticizer quiz, which is linked on the website and also here. It helps estimate your exposure to plasticizers based on your lifestyle. I also want critiques of this.

And then, of course, if you have any questions about NeutraOat as a whole, including why I think it matters or why I’m doing this now, comment below or email me at trevor [at] neutraoat.com .

Also, new logo! I’ve been busy!

P.S. Working on post about Princeton Reunions now, and will hopefully publish it soon.