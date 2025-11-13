For if thought is like the keyboard of a piano, divided into so many notes, or like the alphabet is ranged in twenty-six letters all in order, then his splendid mind had no sort of difficulty in running over those letters one by one, firmly and accurately, until it had reached, say, the letter Q. He reached Q. Very few people in the whole of England ever reach Q… But after Q? What comes next? After Q there are a number of letters the last of which is scarcely visible to mortal eyes, but glimmers red in the distance. Z is only reached once by one man in a generation. Still, if he could reach R it would be something. Here at least was Q. He dug his heels in at Q. Q he was sure of. Q he could demonstrate. If Q then is Q—R—. Here he knocked his pipe out, with two or three resonant taps on the handle of the urn, and proceeded. “Then R...” He braced himself. He clenched himself. … he could see, without wishing it, that old, that obvious distinction between the two classes of men; on the one hand the steady goers of superhuman strength who, plodding and persevering, repeat the whole alphabet in order, twenty-six letters in all, from start to finish; on the other the gifted, the inspired who, miraculously, lump all the letters together in one flash—the way of genius. He had not genius; he laid no claim to that: but he had, or might have had, the power to repeat every letter of the alphabet from A to Z accurately in order. Meanwhile, he stuck at Q. On, then, on to R. …Yet he would not die lying down; he would find some crag of rock, and there, his eyes fixed on the storm, trying to the end to pierce the darkness, he would die standing. He would never reach R. He stood stock-still, by the urn, with the geranium flowing over it. How many men in a thousand million, he asked himself, reach Z after all? Surely the leader of a forlorn hope may ask himself that, and answer, without treachery to the expedition behind him, “One perhaps.” One in a generation. Is he to be blamed then if he is not that one? -To the Lighthouse, Virginia Woolf

There are peculiar milestones in your life that nobody tells you about. For example, over the past few years, I’ve racked up my first few permanent injury marks. Unlike the broken jaw of my toddlerhood, which doesn’t even have a scar anymore, or the strained, possibly torn ACL of my first week of college, which I walked off, my cauliflower ears and chipped teeth show no signs of disappearing. This is, apparently, how I look now. Take it or leave it.

When I was in my late teens to mid 20s, I hit another weird milestone. For about 10 years, I was at the right age that middle-aged men would, completely of their own volition, tell me their life stories as a cautionary tale. I heard stories of lost loves, lost lusts (i.e. not hooking up with random girls when they were still young and handsome), career regrets (a life wasted selling tchotchkes to New York tourists), and entrepreneurial mistakes (not taking advantage of the PC boom when they had the chance).

I never felt like I really gained anything from these stories, besides just feeling kind of bad for the guys who were telling me them. I think the path that I’m on now, where I’m pursuing my entrepreneurial dreams in a meaningful way while trying to maintain and grow a healthy personal life, is one that I would have pursued regardless. I was glad when that phase of my life ended, and now I only occasionally get cornered by a sad drunk at a party.

But now I’ve hit a new milestone, where these same middle-aged adults are dying. And I find myself going back to these stories again, these regrets of the slowly dying, and trying to appreciate them more. I mean, still not in a personal sense. I only have so much sympathy for someone who’s sad that they didn’t bang more women or that they didn’t get rich. But, maybe I can try to appreciate them in a cosmic sense, where we are all creatures in God’s biome, and our decaying bodies and dreams slowly accrete to build up a loam in which everything else flourishes.

Or something like that. Some paradigm where these stories matter, and there’s a reason for me, and you, to care that my old Latin teacher used to be a chef, ran a catering company for a while, and then was forced to close it and take a job as a high school teacher to make ends meet. And that he still took every chance he could to exercise his cooking skills, including running a cooking club at our school, the ingredients for which he paid for out of his own pocket. And also that he and his wife divorced my senior year of high school, and he still tried to show up and be some kind of father figure to his favorite students, including trying to set me up with a bright girl the year below me, which I never followed up on because I wasn’t interested in the girl and, as it turns out, she’s actually a lesbian, although she only came out in college and I only know that through Facebook. And I only know that he and his wife divorced because I knew his daughter and she was so furious at him that she refused to talk to him and he was forced to relay all messages to her through her fellow students.

And I want you to still care about all of this, about the incredibly personal details of a life story of a man you will never meet, even though he’s been dead for 5 years of pancreatic cancer. But I also want you to care that my old tennis coach died of chronic alcoholism 7 years ago, and always regretted not becoming a businessman like his adoptive father. And that my grandfather, who died 12 years ago after a slow decay, tried to scientifically ground his psychiatric practice in Freudian logic, but that was doomed from the get-go for obvious reasons, and so the many articles that he wrote in a psychiatric journal that he founded are now forgotten and the journal itself is still only limping along as a newsletter.

I want you to care about these men who only reached C, or D, in Woolf’s terms, even though you probably barely have it in you to care about those chefs or tennis players or psychiatrists who did make it to the end of the alphabet or at least laid the foundation for other people to do so. Because, honestly, if there is a cosmic loam for chefs or psychiatrists, I doubt that my Latin teacher or grandfather are actually a necessary part of it. I mean, my grandfather’s greatest intellectual contribution was telling other psychiatrists to stop using LSD in therapy, which seems to be widely regarded as a mistake.

But I want you to care about them regardless. It’s not so much that they were important or that they deserved more recognition but that they existed, and their dreams and regrets were poignant to them when they communicated them to me and now I’m afraid nobody will ever remember them again . And each of them were, ever so occasionally, capable of moments of brilliance or kindness or bravery that deserved to be written about and remembered, which is why I try to remember them, but my memory fades as time slowly erodes it and those moments of brilliance get slowly buried under the fragments of my memory.

So all I can do is write about them and their dreams and their lives as I can remember them, and write about myself and my dreams and my life and my ideas as I’m able to conceive of them. And demand just a bit of your time and mental capacity to care and think about the things I care and think about.

It is all a little selfish, though, the dying making demands of the living to not forget them, the author making demands of his readers to care about what he cares about, as if there isn’t enough to worry about much closer to home. Anxiety, that desire to achieve, to mean something, to be that one man in a generation, to echo in eternity – it makes one do selfish things.