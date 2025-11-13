Trevor Klee’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Auros's avatar
Auros
2d

I sometimes wonder whether, if we thread the needle on creating beneficent digital minds, we may achieve a world where human lives are recorded in great detail -- all data is useful for the training corpus, after all -- and we are all, in some way, remembered for eternity, because our super-intelligent descendants have everything stored and indexed. They may spare only a nanosecond of thought for any one of us in any given millennium, but that's still more thought than any of us in the past millennium have spared for Insignificant Peasant Number 8,603,240,392 who lived and died on an unremarkable plot of land under Roman imperial rule in the third century AD.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Trevor Klee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture