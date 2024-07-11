I decided have Claude write me an outline of a synthetic biology mystery in the style of Chinatown, the Polanski film. I thought it turned out pretty well, so I decided to share it here. Not exactly normal newsletter material, so I’m keeping this paid subscriber only. Suggestions to improve welcome!

Title: "Folded Truths"

Act 1:

Introduce Sara Chen, a prodigy in quantum-classical hybrid algorithms for protein folding simulations, working at a small biotech startup in San Francisco

Sara was mentored by Dr. Lydia Zhang, a renowned biochemist who mysteriously vanished five years ago after a string of unexplained deaths in her research team

Sara's algorithms show promise but are limited by computing power; she discovers anomalies in protein predictions that seem to defy known biophysical laws

Dr. Ethan Wells, NeuroSyn's charismatic Head of Research, offers a partnership and access to quantum computers

Sara is reluctant, but her startup is running out of funding

Twist: The night before signing the deal, Sara receives a video call from Dr. Zhang, who appears distressed and warns her about NeuroSyn and "unexplained deaths." Mid-sentence, Zhang's image glitches, morphing into Dr. Wells, who claims it was a deep fake. The next morning, Sara learns her startup's CEO has been found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Act 2:

Sara joins NeuroSyn's Protein Design Division, working directly under Dr. Wells

She befriends Alex, a structural biologist using cryo-EM to verify AI predictions

They discover NeuroSyn is designing proteins with prion-like domains and quantum coherence properties

Sara notices occasional glitches in the AI system, as if it's trying to communicate

Dr. Wells dismisses Sara's concerns about the AI glitches and the recent death

A NeuroSyn researcher working on a related project is found dead, apparently from a rare, aggressive prion disease

Twist: Sara finds Dr. Zhang's old research notes, revealing she had discovered similar anomalies years ago and was investigating a potential link to unexplained deaths. All records of this work have been erased from public databases. Dr. Wells catches Sara accessing these files and warns her about overstepping boundaries.