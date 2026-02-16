I watched the documentary Mr. Nobody vs. Putin the other day. It’s a documentary from a school event coordinator in a small industrial town in Russia. Part of his job is videoing school events. The documentary turns on the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and the subsequent demands of the Russian government to spend increasingly large amounts of schooltime propagandizing the righteousness of the Russian cause.

The school event coordinator, Pasha, documents the change in his school. He gets increasingly frustrated with it, and starts sabotaging the propaganda in small ways. This causes the eye of the Russian government to turn its malevolent gaze on him, and he eventually has to flee Russia.

Before he flees, he narrates to the camera everything that he loves about his hometown. It’s an elegy to a homeland he might never return to.

I’ve been feeling a bit like Pasha, recently. Not that I think I’ll have to leave America and never return, but that I feel like something vital is being lost from the America I love. To be honest, this isn’t the first time this decade I’ve felt this way, either. It’s been a tumultuous 6 years.

Anyways, I wanted to put my own list of what I love about my own homeland.

I love America.

I love the surprising variety of Chinese food in Boston’s Chinatown.

I love that Uber and Doordash, thoroughly American inventions, have even reached my small hometown in Connecticut and that I can get chicken tikka masala without needing to get in a car.

I love that I can generally trust people on the street, that nobody I know has ever gotten mugged or pickpocketed.

I love that people let their dog off leash at Boston Common and how delighted the tourists are to see the dogs romping around.

Speaking of Boston Common, I love the fat, tame squirrels; the one dollar drawing guy, and that they replaced the Earl of Sandwich with a Flour that sells hot dogs and soft serve.

I loved my house growing up, with the apple tree in the backyard overlooking the pond. We’d go swimming in the summer and ice skating in the winter, although only after the neighbors had tested the ice. In the fall, my Parson Russell Terrier and I would gorge ourselves on apples.

I love Disney World, and Las Vegas, and Halloween, and every other American celebration of stupid excess.

I love asking for cups of water at coffee shops and not getting charged for them.

I passed by this wall an uncountable number of times growing up. The store to the right of it is “Sarge’s Comics”. They used to let kids in the basement to play tabletop RPGs or just sit on the old couches. When I went and visited a few years ago, not only had they closed the basement, but the employee never knew it was open to the public in the first place. All these moments lost…

I love the New England landscape that I grew up in, small towns separated by patches of forest.

I love that the landscape changes so thoroughly when you go out West, and people disappear and you can see for miles in the desert.

I love snow days spent playing videogames on the couch.

I love public libraries, and that anyone can spend a day reading a book or using a computer just by wandering in.

I love American restlessness, the way our culture changes because it’s never quite good enough.

I love that Irish Americans are more proud of Ireland than the Irish, and Italian Americans more proud of Italy than the Italians.

I love the rapid changes of fortune, when you read about someone who invents something clever and gets rich in a year.

I love free speech, free press, freedom of religion, and the entire cultural apparatus that allows idiots and geniuses to broadcast their thoughts to whoever will listen.

I love the American mythology: George Washington, who led the country to independence then refused to become its king; Abraham Lincoln, a white man who freed the slaves and died for his convictions; Martin Luther King, who refused to obey unjust laws and was imprisoned, then killed for his beliefs.

I love how delighted my Indian friend was when he came to an American supermarket, and saw that the supermarket sold plastic bottles with mouths designed for pouring without dripping. “We never would have thought of that,” he told me.

I love America, with all its flaws and problems. I refuse to be ashamed of it, or to let idiots and malefactors pretend to dictate on the world stage what America is. This is my country, not theirs.