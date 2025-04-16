Share this postTrevor Klee’s NewsletterI will be in San Francisco from May 2-5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreI will be in San Francisco from May 2-5Trevor KleeApr 16, 2025Share this postTrevor Klee’s NewsletterI will be in San Francisco from May 2-5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareAnd I would love to meet up with some of my readers while I’m there!Reply to this email to let me know if you’re around and would like to meet.Share this postTrevor Klee’s NewsletterI will be in San Francisco from May 2-5Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share