I’ve never loved dishwashing. I recognize the importance of it, but I have a lazy man’s mentality that most dishwashing could be avoided if we just use less dishes. In most modern households, where one person cooks and the other person does the dishes, there’s a fundamental mismatch between the cook, who finds it easier to use more dishes, and the dishwasher, who’d prefer if we used fewer.

I understand that many people would see this as spiritually miserly. My dad, for instance, seemed to take a certain pride in doing the dishes. Well, to be more precise, for a long time in my late childhood, he took a certain pride in my brothers and I doing the dishes, with him carefully inspecting. It was only after we left the house and only came back for short visits that he started again taking pride in doing the dishes when we came to visit. In fact, he’d insist on it, and get anxious if one of his guests usurped his position as dishwasher.

I tried to get Gemini to generate a stained-glass window image of my dad washing dishes by asking it for a stained-glass image of a white-haired guy washing dishes in a modern kitchen. The result doesn’t really look like my dad or our kitchen growing up. However, I do appreciate the ritualistic dishwashing station on the right, which I like to imagine is how pilgrims would honor my dad, the patron saint of dishwashing.

Maybe the mismatch, then, is less between cooks and dishwashers and more between people who see dishwashing as a chore vs. those who see it as a craft. I see it very much as the former. My dad saw it as the latter. Some part of this is definitely our relative technological capabilities (I’ve been without an automatic dishwasher in my apartment for about 4 years now, and miss it terribly). But some part of this is a temperamental difference between those who’d rather dishwashing just be over with already and those who take pride in doing it well.

I bring all this up not because dishwashing is itself important. It’s really not. It is, however, one of the eternally repeating threads in the fabric of our lives. It’s not important, but it is there.

In the history books and in our biographies, they will mention the wars we fought in, our great loves, and our great losses. They will not mention how long we left the pan soaking in the sink or that our spouse had to redo our scrubbing because we missed a spot. This is fortunate for me, as I would be seen as one of history’s minor villains on both accounts.

But the dishwashing will be written in small letters in those books between the lines, and, for those who did a particularly thorough job of it, the light reflecting off those sparkling clean frying pans will brighten the halls of eternity. Maybe.

Anyways, just wanted to say that I love you, Dad, and I’m sorry I’m bad at dishwashing. I’m working on it.