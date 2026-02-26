I've never loved dishwashing
I’ve never loved dishwashing. I recognize the importance of it, but I have a lazy man’s mentality that most dishwashing could be avoided if we just use less dishes. In most modern households, where one person cooks and the other person does the dishes, there’s a fundamental mismatch between the cook, who finds it easier to use more dishes, and the dishwasher, who’d prefer if we used fewer.
I understand that many people would see this as spiritually miserly. My dad, for instance, seemed to take a certain pride in doing the dishes. Well, to be more precise, for a long time in my late childhood, he took a certain pride in my brothers and I doing the dishes, with him carefully inspecting. It was only after we left the house and only came back for short visits that he started again taking pride in doing the dishes when we came to visit. In fact, he’d insist on it, and get anxious if one of his guests usurped his position as dishwasher.
Maybe the mismatch, then, is less between cooks and dishwashers and more between people who see dishwashing as a chore vs. those who see it as a craft. I see it very much as the former. My dad saw it as the latter. Some part of this is definitely our relative technological capabilities (I’ve been without an automatic dishwasher in my apartment for about 4 years now, and miss it terribly). But some part of this is a temperamental difference between those who’d rather dishwashing just be over with already and those who take pride in doing it well.
I bring all this up not because dishwashing is itself important. It’s really not. It is, however, one of the eternally repeating threads in the fabric of our lives. It’s not important, but it is there.
In the history books and in our biographies1, they will mention the wars we fought in, our great loves, and our great losses. They will not mention how long we left the pan soaking in the sink or that our spouse had to redo our scrubbing because we missed a spot. This is fortunate for me, as I would be seen as one of history’s minor villains on both accounts.
But the dishwashing will be written in small letters in those books between the lines, and, for those who did a particularly thorough job of it, the light reflecting off those sparkling clean frying pans will brighten the halls of eternity. Maybe.
Anyways, just wanted to say that I love you, Dad, and I’m sorry I’m bad at dishwashing. I’m working on it.
If we should be so blessed/cursed to have one written about us.
I found your essay to be full of thought
And your prompt use somewhat sacrilegious
But even though you missed a spot
You can always wash the dishes
You can attach a picture of your dad and ask if to create a picture! I do have a well-working automatic dishwasher, and I recently thought about how the amount of labor left is barely worth reducing, and while I wouldn't say domestic chores are "fun", it perhaps isn't worth replacing them with 15 minutes more phone use