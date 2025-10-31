See the bottom of the post for ChatGPT’s critique of this post. I think it makes some good points.

It takes a lot of careful maneuvering to get to Kant’s metaphysics. You start with the Greeks, who provide your philosophical foundation. You can probably skip over the Scholastics, although they provide useful context for the Greeks. But, then you have to pick your way across the frames of the rationalists, dodging Cartesian solipsism, and swim through empirical skepticism, without letting it drown you. Then, at last, you can get to how Kant sees the world. I think it’s a worthwhile journey, and it’s one that I took myself some years ago. I just don’t know where it leads you, now, in the age of AI.

In case you never took philosophy, or sat at the back of the class and played online games, like I did, let me give you a very brief, guided tour of Kant. Kant, to oversimplify, wanted to know how we know things. He was familiar with the commonplace answers: I know my dog is next to me on the couch because I see him, I know 1+1=2 because that makes sense and I can count it on my hands, and I know you’re reading this right now because of logic and my experience of how writing works.

With thanks from Existential Comics .

Kant was also familiar with the clever, skeptical analyses of these commonplace answers. There was, of course, Cartesian skepticism, which supposed that everything could be a fever dream and my dog is no more next to me on the couch than my 5th grade teacher was building a canoe with me last night. And then, more devastatingly in Kant’s eyes, there was Humean skepticism, which challenged both faculty of reason (“You’ve made arithmetic mistakes before”) and basic principles of cause and effect (“Maybe some people don’t have to read in order to get writing, and it’s just your limited experience that’s led you to only meet people who need to read”).

So Kant tried to build up his own explanation of how we know things. Assuming that it’s not just all a fever dream, and we do in fact know things like we seem to, then there’s got to be a way to know things. And, again to oversimplify, Kant came up with three important ideas:

1. Everything that we seem to know directly, like my dog being next to me on the couch, actually gets filtered through our brain before we know it. There is, probably, some objective reality in which my dog sees me on the couch, hops up, and snuggles next to my legs. But I’ll never know it, and it’s pointless to talk about it. I can only talk about what gets filtered through my brain. 2. The filters that my brain applies are space, time, and causality. My dog, as a living creature, being on top of the couch, as a separate object, is space. My dog being on the ground before he climbs onto the couch is time. My dog hopping on the couch because he sees me on the couch is causality. All of these are filters, none of these are reality. 3. Everything that we seem to know from “logic”, like 1+1=2 or that the only way to understand writing is to read it, actually comes directly from these filters themselves, no reality required. It might require a lot of thinking on top of the filters, but the base layer are the filters.

And that, in a very small nutshell, are Kant’s metaphysics. They’re very interesting, both theoretically and in how they seem to be weirdly prescient of Einstein’s work that space-time is relative. They’ve also had a huge influence on how we think about our perception of the world, providing a grounding for empirical psychology and neuroscience, as much as either of those two fields can be called empirical.

Two things jump out at me when I go back through these ideas, though. First is that they seem weirdly obvious, although maybe that’s just because I’ve been intellectually bathed in these ideas for a while now. Second is that recent progress in AI is really making me question these ideas.

This is funny, because way, way back in November 2022, when ChatGPT was first released, Kant’s ideas seemed very supported. If you can recall back to those early days, the criticism of ChatGPT as a “stochastic parrot”, mimicking intelligence without truly understanding it, seemed powerful. One of the easiest ways to trick ChatGPT back then was to test ChatGPT on its knowledge of space, time, or causality.

So, you could ask ChatGPT, “If a monkey is balancing on a beach ball and carrying a bicycle, where is the bicycle in relation to the beach ball?” and ChatGPT would probably say that the bicycle is next to the beach ball.

Or, you could ask ChatGPT, “Sally is the only one in a room and nobody can see her. She hides a cookie in a jar marked candy, next to an empty, opaque cookie jar. James enters the room, not having seen this, and looks for a cookie. Where does he look?” ChatGPT would probably answer in the candy jar.

These weren’t the only ways of tricking ChatGPT. But they seemed the most powerful, because they suggested that ChatGPT really did not understand the world. It was mimicking speech and understanding, but that was just because it was very good at mimicking human speech and understanding, like an actor who memorizes lines in a foreign language without knowing what they mean. ChatGPT, lacking a brain or experience of the world, couldn’t understand these concepts, while every adult human could. It doesn’t get those filters built in.

That was a great argument until the bitter lesson ruined it. We got more compute, and then literally every single LLM gained the ability to reason through space, time, and causality still without any kind of human brain. Worse yet, now it’s clear that reasoning through those “filters” is just an advanced application of intelligence, something that a reasoning system gets sometime after it’s able to put together a coherent sentence. There’s nothing fundamental about them at all.

So, honestly, I think Kant might be wrong. Not about the fact that we filter reality before we see it, although that still seems obvious to me. But I think he’s wrong that there’s anything special about our filters. I think we see things, and we think about them. We think about them a little to get our fundamental abilities like “recognizing shapes”, think about them somewhat more to get abilities like spatial or temporal relations, and then think about them a lot to do something like fix a motorcycle. It’s thinking all the way down. Kant’s arguments are clever, and maybe even beautiful, but I just don’t think they comport with the facts.

Ah, well, more’s the pity. The AI apocalypse comes for all, some day.

Postscript: ChatGPT’s critique of this essay

I asked ChatGPT to evaluate and critique this essay. After some compliments, here were its critiques.

1. In Kant’s philosophy, logic (general logic) is not derived from the forms that you identify; mathematics is synthetic a priori via pure intuition, and pure natural science relies on the categories (e.g., causality).

2. Your conclusion says “it’s thinking all the way down,” implying gradations of competence rather than special filters. But even LLMs have architectural priors (tokenization, attention, positional encodings) and training priors (corpus statistics).

3. The post would be richer if you triangulated Kant with predictive processing/Bayesian brain (forms as priors), structural realism (we grasp structure, not noumenal stuff), or computationalism (mind as implemented inference).