I remain skeptical of the claim that we can treat the LLMs as having an "understanding of the world", because they are not embodied. As far as they're concerned, there is no "world". They are generating simulacra, in reaction to simulacra. The fact that they've gotten better at it over time doesn't seem all that compelling. I suppose if you want to buy into brain-in-a-jar level skepticism, perhaps we're all just being fed fake data that could be inconsistent with true reality, or there is no true reality at all, but if you accept that objective reality does exist and our senses are providing (imperfect) data about it, that connection to reality is fundamental. The reason variably-intelligent beings are here is because we're all fancy replicators trying to turn more of reality into variants of ourselves, and being able to gather data and act on it made us better at the replication game.

A cat does a pretty good job at interpreting space, time, and causality. It can identify different types of animal in its environment. It can read a prey animal's intentions and pounce on the spot the mouse is _going_ to be, not the spot it's in. And it does all of this _without_ using language to describe it. This kind of physically-rooted intelligence is lacking from LLMs.

I think there's real potential that the physically-interactive bots are eventually going to _merge_ with the LLMs to create something that has meaningful intelligence -- that makes reference to its own physical model of the world rooted in experience, and can use the LLM features to decode instructions and provide feedback.

