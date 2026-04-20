Personal announcement: if you haven’t checked out my very-exciting work related blog yet, take a look! My venture to create a modified oat fiber supplement to trap plasticizers and PFAS in the gut and remove them from the bloodstream has yielded real fruit (or grains). We are scaling up to launch now. NeutraOat does actually have bearing on the fertility problem, as some amount of involuntary fertility is due to hormonal interference by these environmental toxins.

Having kids has always sucked in very real ways. Kids are expensive, noisy, dirty, and anxiety-inducing. This is true today, this was true for my father’s generation, and this was true for his grandfather’s generation. Some (or sometimes a lot) of the noisiness and dirtiness has been historically offloaded onto women, who didn’t have as much choice as men as to whether to have children. But, that came with the cost of placing a strain on the mother of your children, which has its own negative consequences for your life.

I think this is obviously true. The only people who ever experienced a concrete benefit from having children were agriculturalists, who could see children as an investment, and those who needed their children to be their retirement plan. Neither of those conditions have applied to either side of my family for at least 100 years.

I’m not sure why, then, that my grandfather, and my father, had children so automatically. My grandfather had 5 by the age of 35, my father 4 by the age of 40. This was not that unusual in their time, but I know nobody my age on track for that. This is true both statistically and personally: across the country, and across the world, people my age are not having children. They say they are not having children because children are a lot of work, but, as I said, that was equally true of previous generations who had a lot of children.

Appropriate header image, I think.

Before I try to answer that, though, I want to instead take a detour into a different strange, costly activity that a lot of men have historically participated in. Bear with me as I do this. This one is noticeably worse for your life than having children and yet, men have historically done it anyway. I’m talking, of course, about participating in warfare.

Warfare, from the average French peasant’s perspective, was a bad deal all around. There’s no good reason, biological or otherwise, for a French peasant to participate in it. His ability to enjoy life or to spread his DNA would end under the hooves of an English warhorse. But, the French nation, like all nations across the world, had to convince the French peasants to fight or the nation would end. This might not actually be bad for the French peasant, but it would have been bad for the heads of the nation.

Here are some of the ways that nations have tried to convince their young men to participate in war.

1. Paying people to fight. If you pay a peasant more than they can get on the farm, they will join your army. They will not have any loyalty to you, specifically, though, and they will do their best to remain alive to be able to spend the money, even if that’s bad for your military strategy.

2. Forcing people to fight. If you tell someone that they need to fight or you’ll kill them, they will fight. However, at some point you’ll have to give them a spear or sword, at which point negotiations get trickier. Also, they will try to run away at every opportunity.

3. Appealing to their masculinity or honor. “Fight if you’re a real man” works surprisingly well on some men. Unfortunately, if that’s the entirety of your army, your army will be composed entirely of meatheads. Also, this will not work if your army is losing, because tough guys do not want to join the losing side, unless you’re really good at selling the “glory in defeat” line.

3. Appealing to God, Queen, or country. This is probably the best method if you can make it work. The Crusades managed to send people across the world multiple times for God. The Soviets broke the German Army in wave after wave of human shock troops who believed in their country. Napoleon built the greatest army in Europe by convincing random provincials that they were French, that he was French Emperor, and that they needed to built a French Empire.

Most modern countries, who haven’t fought a desperate war in living memory, have mostly forgotten the importance of this messaging. America, especially, has mostly forgotten this. We’re so used to bombing people from the sky that we have forgotten that sometimes our enemies shoot back and then soldiers (and their families) question why they put themselves in a position to be shot. This is why we are notoriously bad at absorbing any amount of casualties.

The countries that haven’t forgotten this, like Russia, are fascinating to look at. They start indoctrination of children young, teaching children how to fire AK47s and celebrating their great military victories (and the costs of those victories) in school lessons. By the time those young men are 18, some significant proportion of them are ready to do the stupidest biological move possible, and die unnecessarily without having spread their genes.

Now, with that in mind, let’s go back to the children question. As I mentioned, the fertility rate has been inexorably declining since my grandfather’s time. Korea is down to 0.7 children per women; China is down to 1.00; Japan sells more adult diapers than baby diapers.

Governments interventions have been powerless to reverse the change: housing subsidies, childcare subsidies, propaganda campaigns, IVF subsidies, none of them work. Even the ones that seemed to be effective for a long time, like Finland’s combination of convenient subsidized childcare and pregnancy care, are failing now.

When I look at these government interventions, all of them strike me as besides the point. As we mentioned above, raising a child is a hard activity. It sucks. It’s always sucked. But, for previous generations, that didn’t seem important.



I mean, let’s go back to my family. My grandfather (my dad’s father) was part of the WW2 generation. He almost went to war himself, but got injured in basic training. Immediately after returning from war, he enrolled in medical school at Harvard, got married to an Irish/British immigrant, and had a child, my father, in a Beacon Hill apartment. Four more babies followed over the next 10 years. During this time, my grandfather slowly climbed into the middle class as he went from job to job, moving cities frequently. His wife mostly did not work. Their marriage was, frankly, terrible, and it ended in a bitter divorce and lots of drinking on both sides.

There are some parts of my grandfather’s story that work towards having a family, like having a reasonably well-paying job, a wife that didn’t work, and government-funded professional training. But, still, I guarantee you that there are almost zero 23 year-old medical students in Beacon Hill apartments today that are even stably partnered, nevermind having a baby.

Why did my grandfather not just have 1 child, but 5? His children did not contribute economically to him. They were living a reasonably stressful life, with a lot of moving from job to job. I never got the sense he particularly liked children. He didn’t have to handle childcare, true (his wife did that), but then that just raises the question of why his wife, my grandmother, wanted 5 children herself, or, depending on how you frame it, why he wanted 5 children for her. For the record, it wasn’t that they had help, either: they moved around way too much for that.

The answer, of course, has to come down to, “That’s just what people did back then”, but why? Why did people get married and have kids back then, and why has that changed now? And if your answer is “birth control” or “women’s rights”, I accept that, but then I’d ask the same question about my parents and my aunts and uncles. My dad had four children, his siblings had 3, 3, 1, and 0 respectively. Unlike their parents, they were having children in a time when women had both access to birth control and careers that they were proud of. And then, my generation: my siblings have 2, 1, and 1 respectively (I have zero so far). Of my 11 cousins, there is precisely 1 additional baby.

Ok, one last piece to the puzzle, and then I’ll see if I can solve it, and get back to the warfare thing. The only groups in Western countries that have sustained high birth rates are religious ones: ultra Orthodox Jews, evangelical Christians, the Amish. Nobody else has, not even farmers, who have an economic reason to do so. What was unremarkable for my grandfather’s generation (who, for the record, was an atheist) requires a religious fervor now.

And maybe that’s the rub. The religious are the last people left who hear and take seriously the command “be fruitful and multiply”. It’s not that they don’t find childrearing inconvenient, it’s that it’s as important to them as recycling is to a urbanite, or a manicured lawn to a surburbanite. Their worldview is that God wants them to have lots of children, and having lots of children is good. Whether it’s fun (although hopefully it is) is besides the point.

So, what we’ve forgotten in modern society is that it’s not a coincidence that the Upanishad, the Vendidad, Plato’s Laws, and the Bible all tell their readers “you have a moral duty to have children”. That was a loadbearing belief of ancient society, which kept women going through one of the most medically dangerous events of their lives over and over again and kept their men pressuring their women to do the same.

We forgot that. We took away that pillar. No, scratch that. We smashed that pillar. We spent decades telling people to stop having children because of overpopulation. We elevated Margaret Sanger and Paul Ehrlich to the highest points of Western civilization, and watched their global influence grow as our two most populous countries, China and India, instituted mass sterilization campaigns for fear of starvation from overpopulation. We so misunderstood our own kind that we thought we had to force women to not have kids, only to see just a few decades later that you can’t pay most young Chinese and Indian men or women enough to have kids.

Many of my readers would argue that this is a good thing. They’d argue that a loadbearing (or childbearing) part of the old system was coercion of women. Women were sometimes literally forced to have children. At the very least, their lives were made unpleasant if they didn’t marry and have children. This is true in a lot of ways. My grandfather did not force my grandmother to have children, but marriage was the only way she saw to get out of the grinding poverty she faced as a young woman with no education or prospects in 1940s New York City. After they married, the only way to stay married and financially stable was to have kids. My grandfather wouldn’t have stayed with her if they didn’t have kids.

And, so, maybe it’s a good thing we are not back in high fertility days. It is definitely a good thing we are not back in those days of women being second-class citizens. I’m not here to argue that. But, it does seem like we have somehow lost something important, if we are facing a scenario in which wealthy Korea is slowly, voluntarily extirpating itself. It’s like watching a wealthy man’s son retreat inside his room and just watch Netflix and eat takeout food all day.

But, in that case, what do we do? Throwing money at the problem doesn’t help. As I mentioned before, every government intervention so far has proven to be, at best, short-lived. Even worse, the most effective ones have been horrific, like Romania’s reverse One Child policy under Ceausescu.

Well, my argument is that, if we don’t want authoritarian countries to try more horrific coercive strategies, we have to take a page from the warfare book. We have to convince people that it is good to have children. It’s good for God, Queen, and country. We have to tell kids in school that literally every modernized country has a shrinking fertility rate, and that’s bad for the future of the country. We have to tell them with the same fervency that my generation got told that about recycling and dwindling oil supplies, because, guess what? That messaging worked!

We want to be good. People want to be good. Americans want to be good. They want to donate, volunteer, and have the right opinions. They will take extra time to sort the recycling and cut plastic rings so that the turtles don’t choke. I know this for a fact because I still do this.

Right now, the messaging that children get is that sex can give you STDs and teen pregnancy is bad. The messaging that young adults get is sex is fun and consent is important. The messaging that actual adults get is that having children is a private act, but, if you do it, you have to make sure to treat your children well.

There’s nothing wrong with any of these messages. But none of them contain any mention of it being good to have children, or that being a parent is good, or even that doing an ok job at being a good parent is better than not being a parent at all. Most of us have lost the message of the Bible, the Upanishads, and the Vedas. Then, when we face the obvious reality of the world, that having kids sucks in important ways, we balk.

In conclusion, having kids can suck. Having kids can also be great. Parenting is important. Also, it’s not a big deal, and most kids will turn out more or less fine, even if their parents are screwed up like my grandparents. All of these things are true. But the vibes just focus on the negatives.