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JONAS MUELLER's avatar
JONAS MUELLER
15h

Two "corrections" to this post (that I actually very much enjoyed).

1. Lyman Stone and others have actually argued pretty convincingly that you CAN pay people enough to have more kids. Governments just dont want to and mostly spend peanuts instead. Estimates of cost per marginal extra birth of around $100k (ie paying some much smaller amount and getting some x additional births such that the inframarginal + marginal net new births add up to having cost 100k per net new births ) suggest we could get back to replacement fertility for what amounts to a really small number of dollars. Thats just over twice the yearly public school funding in NYC per child (!), or four years of social security funding per old person, or a couple years of Medicare per old person. We could totally afford that!

2. Having kids is great! I have four, without the religious motivation. I don't deny that there is a lot of work, and so so little sleep for the first, .. well, conservatively 12 months, more like 48 months, of their lives. But seeing children become little persons and interacting with each other and the world is truly the greatest joy I have experienced in this life (and I have good hobbies! these kids are competing with gorgeous hikes, fantastic downhill skiing, a great local food scene, etc -- the trick is of course to get them to join you in as much of this as possible). Maybe it's a weird take on population ethics, but whenever something like the time or money cost of a child comes up, I have to ask -- so, if this kid costs me as much as a kitchen renovation, or a nicer car, isn't that an insanely good price to pay for a LIFETIME of their joy (and some suffering, but mostly joy, because life is good and only getting better). Where else can I get so much additional 100% causal good effect on the world with no intermediation and so little uncertainty over my role?

And I think there's strong external evidence that I am right and having (lots of) kids is great -- kids are contagious. Places with lots of kids engender more kids. People who are exposed to kids have more kids and sooner. A large family moving into a street has actual causal effect on other people there having marginally more kids. So if real world exposure proves that kids are net-good, it becomes even more urgent to ask: how do we get governments to pay up to get us out of this doom spiral of no one having kids, so no one is exposed to kids, and thus no one knows that kids are great, and thus no one wants to have kids, to extinction?

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1 reply by Trevor Klee
Jeremy R Cole's avatar
Jeremy R Cole
2d

I'm a recent father, and have generally been pretty amazed also by how much everyone around me, when talking about parenting, focuses so much on the way it changes your life, both in good ways and bad (but typically bad), which I also think makes the process somewhat more intimidating. A lot of "you can't do that once you have kids but it's so worth it" type stuff. Maybe the military campaign is the better analogy, but while pregnancy/childbirth has gotten a lot less lethal, there's probably still room to make it somewhat less onerous.

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