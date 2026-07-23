It’s a truism that human endeavors that look immaculate on the outside are at least a little bit of a mess on the inside. The Michelin-starred restaurant keeps their lettuce in a bucket on the floor of the same walk-in that the wait staff hooks up in. The gentle guru at your favorite yoga place had a meltdown just before class because his coffee order was prepared with whole milk. Your beautiful iPhone screen was attached by a factory worker who was too rushed to wash his hands after using the bathroom.

You, as the consumer, don’t see the mess because you’re not invited into the back. You mostly see what the restaurant, yoga studio, or international corporation wants you to see. If you do see a rat scurrying across the dining room floor, something has gone very wrong. It means not only does the restaurant have rats, but they’ve failed to keep them confined to the kitchen.

One of the few exceptions to this rule is science. Science is a field in which consumers are invited into the back, or at least they’re supposed to be. No matter how beautiful your graphs and experiments are, you’re supposed to honestly report any problems that arose while actually carrying them out. You show how you got your data and what it actually said, even if it disagrees with you.

For those of you who have never worked on a scientific paper, I can’t overstate how hard and unnatural this is. Experiments are hard, and they take a long time, and sometimes the data misbehaves for reasons that seem to be completely extraneous. This is especially hard when there’s real money on the line. When 10 years of work and millions of dollars of materials have been spent proving the hypothesis one way, and the crucial experiment comes out the other way, it is very tempting to nudge the data a bit or just bury it.

Combating this behavior in pharmaceuticals was one of the big FDA reforms of the 21st century, forcing companies to report when they started clinical trials and honestly report the outcomes even if they weren’t what was wanted. Pharma companies did not adopt these reforms voluntarily. Supplement companies still don’t. Many, many “scientifically backed” supplement companies like a paper in a journal when it helps them sell more product. Almost none of them will publish a paper if it doesn’t. In fact, that’s a big reason why I wanted to talk publicly about my NeutraOat PFAS pilot before it completed, to force myself into reporting the results whether it worked or not.

Most of this openness is really just for other scientists, of course. The average person gets their science from their friend, who gets it from their favorite scientific influencer, who, at best, reads only the abstract of a paper, and often doesn’t get beyond the press release, like a foodie who takes the sign’s claim of “world’s best blueberry pie” at face value. Only the scientists get into the methods, and only the real nerds (or AIs) would go so far as to, say, re-do the stats.

But the details in the papers do exist, and they get easier and easier to access as both open-access and LLMs become more prominent. As a science blogger I feel compelled to be in the inner workings of the science, as a biotech founder doubly so. When those combine and I’m writing for NeutraOat, I really want to get it right.

But man, sometimes that is hard. I’m knee deep in toxicology research, trying to answer the question of “is the average person’s exposure to PFAS/BPA/plasticizers bad for them”, and each paper is ok but, the paper as a whole field just do not cohere together into an easy answer. I want them to, because that’d make NeutraOat’s case as a supplement that removes them from your body much more compelling. But there are so many issues.

First, there are the structural issues. The money for the studies has historically been industry money, which is not particularly compelled to look for harm, and tends to bury it when it finds it. This is problematic for any study that requires following people for a long time to see chronic health issues, because those tend to be expensive and complex. And you definitely can’t dose these people intentionally over long periods of time with these chemicals, because they might be toxic, so the only exposure you can track is incidental.

Then, there are the animal issues. Nobody can decide which animals are relevant. It’s easiest to give huge doses of these chemicals to mice or rats, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best option. And translationally, what development stage of rat is really equivalent to a 10 year old human’s? What length of a rat’s lifespan is actually equivalent to 10 years of exposure for a human, given no rat lives anywhere close to 10 years?



Finally, there’s the issues of who’s writing the papers. On the one side, you get industry scientists, with an obvious conflict of interest. On the other side, you get, frankly, hippy (or at least overly precautionary) scientists, who don’t bother to hide their preformed bias against these chemicals. The hippy scientists claim conclusions prematurely and the industry scientists cast doubt over everything.

So you get papers like the massive Clarity-BPA rat study, a 2018 NIH paper which was supposed to resolve once and for all whether BPA was bad by dosing it for 2 years in rats. Instead, you got the industry scientists in the main paper pointing out that the only cancerous effects that were found were at preposterously high doses, while the hippy scientists in the auxiliary studies protested that there were concerning signals at other doses in other organs that the study wasn’t powered to find.

Or, take the PFAS vaccine studies that I mentioned in my previous blogpost arguing that PFAS is dangerous, even at low levels. The hippy scientists said they found small negative effects on vaccine response at low doses of PFAS, therefore PFAS at low doses are bad for vaccine response. The industry scientists said it was too difficult to distinguish those small effects from random chance. Therefore, we couldn’t assume PFAS was bad at low doses for vaccine response.

And then here comes me, carefully navigating through the backend of this scientific kitchen that never got its shit together enough to even have a coherent front of house. I mean, individual papers do, but the scientific edifice as a whole does not stand together. It’s enough to make one give up and go to another restaurant altogether.

Except, in this case, unlike as in my scientific blogging, I can’t, because NeutraOat is positioned squarely in this metaphorical scientific restaurant. Whether BPA or PFAS are bad for you, and exactly how bad they are, matters for whether NeutraOat is a worthwhile thing to take or not. And more to the point (or at least less in a self-centered way), we as a society have been running an experiment for the past 70 years or so where we do dose everyone with PFAS, BPA, plasticizers, and a whole host of other chemicals. We should have an answer as to whether that’s been bad for our health.

So, like it or not, we aren’t just inspectors. We’re dining on these broken tables tonight. We’ve already ordered our food from the menu, and so now we have to peer into the back, listen to the chef argue with the maître d, and decide whether or not we trust this bowl of plastic we’ve been given. And before you decide to just go somewhere else, remember, we’ve already done that, shifting our PFAS to GenX and our BPA to BPS, and there are rats in those kitchens too.