I was at the Boston Public Garden the other day, watching a family picnicking in the grass. It looked like an extended family: several adults, and then two girls and two boys. The girls were perhaps 8 and 4, and the boys were probably about 6.

They sat chatting with their parents for a while, until they got bored. One brown-haired boy sprang up and said, “Let’s play Duck, Duck, Goose!” His brother, a little blonder, also sprang up, and just immediately started running. He sprinted around and around in the grass, circling the trees in a lazy figure 8 pattern. The brown-haired boy jogged after him, calling, “John! John! Come on! Let’s play Duck, Duck, Goose!” But John didn’t listen, and kept running, presumably more entertained by the sheer sensation of running on a warm day in a beautiful park than by organized games.

Eventually, the older girl grew tired of this, and she started calling them to heel. Unable to make the boys sit (or at least the blond boy), she managed to organize them into running footraces from one tree to the next, and she got one of the moms to time them. Even the littlest girl got in on the footraces, her little legs stumbling along.

My memory of my own childhood is dim, but I do remember many times like these, playing semi-organized games with my brothers and our neighbors. I was almost always the youngest and smallest, following along with whatever rules the older kids came up with or else refusing to in a huff. This lasted until I got old enough to start making my own friends at school, and I had to more often take on the role of organizer, trying to persuade my friends to play the games that I wanted to play. I was never much of a natural leader, though, and often just wandered off in my own thoughts, perhaps with a friend beside me as we hit the grass with sticks and talked about Pokemon.

Calvin and Hobbes has a special place in my heart when it comes to my vision of childhood. First, because it’s such an excellent, beautiful, hilarious depiction of American childhood. Second, because some not insignificant part of my own childhood was spent reading and rereading our Calvin and Hobbes comic book collections.

Figuring out the boundaries and expectations of children’s society, outside of the world of adults, was crucial to my development, as it is for all children. Adults often naturally come with authority and wisdom. They’ve seen these games and many more, can adjudicate disputes and even punish those at fault, and have a strong sense of what types of play are acceptable and when. Adding adults in the mix generally makes children more efficient, but it removes the agency of children and deprives them of the chance to make decisions or compromises with one another, including the ultimate decision to just walk away from the game.

Like most children in America in the 90s, I did not have any serious responsibilities for my entire childhood. There was no part of my wellbeing or my family’s wellbeing that depended on me. If I stayed in bed all day, it would honestly have made everyone’s lives easier, although less entertaining. Play with other children, and by myself, was the only time that I could make anything resembling impactful decisions. I could make everyone happy by proposing a good rule change, or sad by refusing to play by the rules. It was up to me.

The coming age of machines is going to upend everyone’s world, including children’s, in a lot of ways. I fully expect my child will spend a lot of time talking to AI, and their personality will be shaped by those conversations. I also expect my child to struggle with issues of meaning, as from day one they will have an intelligence in their pocket whose intellectual ability far exceeds their own for at least their entire childhood, and possibly their entire life.

These are all big issues, but I think people already see them coming. An issue that seems less discussed is that there’s going to constantly be an adult-level intelligence in children’s play. Even if they’re not playing games designed by an AI, there’s going to be a judge in their pocket (and, if the smart glasses people are right, on their face) who can always tell them who’s right, who’s wrong, and the best thing to be doing at any given time.

This mirrors, of course, the increasing role of AI in all our society. Already, people use AI to write their reports, which are then read by other AIs. The right response to what you read is given to you, and, if someone calls you out for having AI read the report, then AI can tell you the right thing to say, as well.

As an adult, I have to consciously work to not let my brain atrophy. I’ve made the mistake once or twice of having AI be the final editor on things I’ve written, both technical and not, and regretted it each time as I later find phrases in my work that I don’t support or even understand. I’ve had to exercise a self-control that I never thought I would need. Can we expect children to do the same?

Some personal musings about how AI would have affected my life if it had been present in my life from an early age follow.