Trevor Klee’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Auros's avatar
Auros
2dEdited

It truly is a conundrum. We spend some ungodly portion of our ENTIRE healthcare budget on treatments for people who are in their final years of life, and it seems like some very large portion of that fails to help them very much -- even when it successfully extends the period of "being alive", that extended life is of poor quality, to the point that close relatives who care for the patient through that period find it almost traumatic.

But at the same time, _sometimes it works_. Sometimes the patient recovers and has another five or ten or twenty years of truly good life.

Any system, whether government or private, that tries to deny treatments based on a cold-eyed analysis of the probabilities of delivering QALYs will be regarded at as cruel and inhumane by the patients and families who want their shot at more time, no matter how unlikely. ("Death panels!")

Even if we do develop drugs that greatly slow the aging processes that gradually make us more vulnerable to various pathologies, that may only be pushing off this problem -- that is, we'd still face an issue with whether it makes sense to spend a million dollars trying to buy another few years of life for a very old person, "very old" just might be 90 or 100, instead of 75 or 80.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Trevor Klee and others
Sarah Constantin's avatar
Sarah Constantin
2dEdited

my take on the longevity questions:

1 & 2: a "longevity drug" is a drug you take when you're healthy, probably starting in youth or middle age, that reduces the risk of getting one or more diseases of aging and thus increase lifespan. so no, a drug that treats cancer and extends an old guy's life a year wouldn't qualify. but GLP-1s might, if it turns out they increase lifespan.

3: it depends what the trial is testing. if the drug is supposed to prevent cancer, then yes, it's a failure. if it's supposed to prevent all-cause mortality, then also yes, failure. if it's supposed to prevent heart disease, then no.

4. i don't think biomarkers are going to really be good enough. i think we might start with drugs intended to treat a disease, and then do long-term followups and look at disease incidence and all-cause mortality. getting new pre-disease states treated as endpoints (like "sarcopenia" or "frailty" today, or as osteoporosis and hypertension once were) will also help. now, technically blood pressure is a biomarker, but mostly when people say "biomarker" they mean a molecule, or maybe a complicated multivariate score, and I have a lot less faith in those.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Trevor Klee
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Trevor Klee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture