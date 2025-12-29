I’ve been thinking about my dad a lot this past month since he died. It’s been a weird journey, still a little surreal. There’s now been a Thanksgiving without him and a Christmas without him, two of the three holidays I was guaranteed to see him even after I moved out of the house (the third was Passover).

He’s shown up in my dreams, still alive, and I’ve had the sudden “realization” while still dreaming that he never died at all, or even worse, that he did die and my dreams are the only place I can still talk to him. I’ve started to watch the Ingmar Bergman movies that he spoke fondly of and that I never bothered to watch, and I regret not being able to discuss them with him. I get sad at inopportune times thinking about him, like right now while writing this.

I keep coming back to the last years of his life, too, the ones that are freshest in my mind. This was when my dad was an old man, into his 60s and 70s. He showed some cognitive and physical decline even as early as the end of his 50s. He stopped reading so much or following the stock market. He didn’t want to engage in so many political or historical debates like he had when I (and he) were younger. His politics grew dogmatic and narrowminded, his prejudices entrenched, and his world shrank, both metaphorically and literally.

My dad and I on a trip our family took to France right after my high school graduation. Note the Princeton shirt, a gift from my parents on my admission, as well as my commitment to ruining the photo with a stupid face and a “this guy” pose.

His first major health issue was around 6 years ago, right towards the end of his 60s. He developed hypothyroidism, falling asleep all the time. This led to heart failure, making him even more fatigued. This was eventually resolved by synthetic thyroid hormone. Once this was resolved, my dad had a short period of relatively good health, marred by the fear of the novel coronavirus that swept the planet in those couple of years.

Partially due to this anxiety, and partially due to a mistaken belief that cigarette smoking was protective against coronavirus, my dad chose this moment to resume cigarette smoking, which he had paused while being hypothyroid. My dad had been a one-or-two packs a day smoker since he was 9, and had emerged remarkably unscathed from it, besides some emphysema. Whatever luck he had though, ran out, as he developed lung cancer soon after resuming smoking.

This began the multiple year saga that ultimately ended his life. My dad chose the broader Mass General Hospital medical system for his field of battle, as it was far better than our local hospital system in Connecticut or in his adopted Florida home. The Mass. doctors, true to their stellar reputation, threw everything humanity had yet invented at the cancer: radiation, immunotherapy, and surgical resection.



In retrospect, this “everything, everywhere, all at once” approach was a mistake, or at least the surgery part was. The radiation worked sort of, while the immunotherapy worked very well but destroyed my dad’s cortisol (stress hormone) response by causing adrenal insufficiency. So, when the surgeons embarked upon an exploratory expedition of my dad’s chest cavity to remove any tumor that the immunotherapy missed, my dad failed to recover from the surgery, and instead spent a couple weeks in a coma. And then, once he started receiving synthetic cortisol, he did recover and wake up from the coma, but took another two months or so to get out of the hospital.

That was about 3 years ago. The last 3 years of my dad’s life were spent occasionally healthy and occasionally not so much. During his best times, he would walk, talk, play golf, and do whatever else he normally did. During his worst times, he was alternately anorexic, deathly ill with COVID, or just confused.

And, eventually, the cancer caught up to him, even after all the spot checking and MRIs and precision radiation of worrisome spots and preventative immunotherapy. My dad spent the last few weeks of his life alternately lucid and confused, always tired, and, yes, smoking cigarettes once again. Then, eventually, he died at home in a hospice bed.

I find all this troubling because, looking back, there wasn’t ever a time where my dad was actually “normal”. I don’t think my dad was able to read and comprehend an academic book for at least 10 years before his death. He wasn’t able to read any book in its entirety since his cancer diagnosis. He was in the ICU at least once a year, every year, from 2022 to the end of 2025, for a variety of complaints, each of which was as serious as the last.

But none of this was ever reflected in my dad’s health charts or treatment. Each condition that popped up was treated on its own. His list of pills grew ever larger, his days became absolutely filled with medical appointments, and his ailments were the only things he wanted to talk about on our phone conversations.

Looking from the outside, especially now, his decline was so obvious. Each time he recovered or the doctors succeeded in treating his latest problem, he never returned back to his previous baseline. He was always at a new, lower plateau. There was this background process of some combination of aging, stress, genetic predisposition, and maybe DNA damage from smoking that drove him further and further on the path towards oblivion.

That troubles me about medicine. On the one hand, we’ve made so many improvements in medical care and cancer care. My dad’s life was saved multiple times by synthetic thyroid hormone, immunotherapy, synthetic cortisol, innumerable cardiovascular drugs, and thousands of hours of the best medical care by the most highly trained specialists in the world. On the other hand, all of that added together proved to not be worth much against the self-destructive power of a 70+ year old man who’s smoked a lot of cigarettes. Just a couple of years, really, and not great ones at that.

We need to focus on the underlying causes. And we need to figure out how to reward people for focusing on fixing those causes at least as well as you can get rewarded for putting an old guy’s cancer into remission for a year. We can’t keep dying this way.