Hey ChatGPT, all-knowing, hyperintelligent, obedient AI that I can contact at any time, with 0 being our knowledge of electricity in the year 1700 and 100 being our knowledge of electricity in the year 2025, rank how far we were in each of V. A. Obruchev’s goals in the year 1956 and how far we are in the year 2025.

Here’s my best stab at “how far along” we were on each of Obruchev’s technical goals, on a 0–100 scale where:

0 ≈ our understanding/use of electricity in 1700 (static shocks, party tricks).





100 ≈ electricity in 2025 (Maxwell + QED are nailed, global grids, electronics, lasers, MRI, etc.).





So “100” doesn’t mean absolute physical limits, just “as mature and exploited as electromagnetism is now”.

Rough calibration:

20 ≈ electricity c.1800, 40 ≈ 1880, 60 ≈ 1920, 80 ≈ 1950.

1. Life extension, disease, aging, “restoring life”

What Obruchev wanted:

Average lifespan 150–200 years, infectious diseases wiped out, non-infectious diseases minimal, old age & fatigue “conquered”, and the ability to bring people back from accidental death.

1956 – ~25/100



Big wins: antibiotics, vaccines for many killers, safer surgery and anesthesia, early organ transplant, basic ICUs. Life expectancy in rich countries was already >60, versus ~30 globally in 1900.(Our World in Data)



But infectious disease still a leading killer worldwide; no control of aging, no molecular genetics, no ICU-level resuscitation beyond minutes.





2025 – ~45/100



Global life expectancy ~73 years; most children survive to adulthood; many infections controlled by vaccines/antibiotics/antivirals; organ transplantation, intensive care, and some gene and cell therapies exist.(Our World in Data)



Aging itself is only modestly modifiable; we’re nowhere near 150–200 year averages, nor can we “restore life” except from very brief clinical death (CPR, defib, ECMO).







Verdict: Lots of progress, but this field is still more like “electricity 1880–1900” than “electricity 2025”.

2. Harnessing all forces of nature for energy (sun, wind, geothermal, atomic, storage, wireless power)

What he wanted:

Solar, wind, geothermal, atomic energy widely applied to industry, transport, construction; efficient storage; long-distance wireless power transmission.

1956 – ~40/100



Mature fossil fuels and hydro; significant electrification; first nuclear reactors and bombs; some geothermal; batteries and grids exist but are limited.



Essentially no useful solar/wind industry; wireless power only for tiny loads (radio, early microwave experiments).





2025 – ~70/100



Massive deployment of solar and wind: renewables generate ~30% of global electricity in 2023 and are on track to become the largest source by mid-2020s.(Ember Energy)



Nuclear widely used in some countries; geothermal used in a few; high-capacity grids and batteries exist.



Wireless power is still short-range and low-power (Qi chargers, etc.), not “to any point on Earth”.







Verdict: Energy capture and storage are relatively advanced; only the “everywhere wireless power” piece is still at the science-fiction stage.

3. Predicting and rendering harmless floods, hurricanes, eruptions, earthquakes

1956 – ~15/100



Early seismology and river gauges, but no weather satellites yet, crude hurricane tracking, minimal tsunami warning, limited understanding of plate tectonics.





2025 – ~40/100



Global constellation of weather satellites and radar, detailed hurricane and flood forecasting, tsunami and volcano monitoring networks; earthquake early-warning systems in some regions.



But we mitigate rather than “render harmless”: we can evacuate people and build safer infrastructure, not stop earthquakes or hurricanes.







Verdict: Prediction has advanced a lot; control is still mostly impossible.

4. Materials beyond anything in nature (harder than diamond, more heat-resistant than brick, more refractory than tungsten/osmium, more flexible than silk, more elastic than rubber)

1956 – ~45/100



Already had a rich synthetic-chemistry and polymer industry: nylon, Teflon, synthetic rubber, plastics, alloys.



1954 : first reproducible synthetic diamonds at GE – literally “harder than diamonds” as an engineered product line.(Rincón educativo)



But no recombinant protein production yet, limited control at atomic scale.





2025 – ~80/100



We can mass-produce proteins and other complex biomolecules via engineered microbes and cell lines; industrial enzymes and biologic drugs are routine.



Supermaterials: advanced ceramics and superalloys, Kevlar, carbon fibre, ultrahard materials like cubic boron nitride and nanocrystalline diamond; graphene and other 2D materials; metamaterials with designed optical/mechanical behavior.



There’s still room at the top (room-temperature superconductors, better structural materials, etc.), but this area is closer to “electricity-level maturity” than most of his other goals.







5. New breeds of animals and plants with much higher yields

1956 – ~35/100



Classical breeding and early Green Revolution work: hybrid crops, fertilizers, pesticides, mechanization, AI for livestock breeding.



Genetics was understood in principle, but no DNA sequencing, no genetic engineering, no IVF or cloning in the modern sense.





2025 – ~75/100



GM crops are widespread (Bt corn, herbicide-tolerant soy, etc.), and CRISPR is used to edit plant and animal genomes; cloned and gene-edited animals exist; marker-assisted breeding is standard.



Yields per hectare and per animal have multiplied many-fold in the last century, though with big environmental and ethical trade-offs.







Verdict: Plant/animal improvement is one of the domains where we’re closest to Obruchev’s vision, even if it doesn’t look exactly like Soviet agronomy imagined.

6. Conquering “unpromising” regions: marshes, deserts, taiga, tundra, sea bottom

1956 – ~30/100



Large-scale land reclamation (Dutch polders, Soviet canal and irrigation projects), dams, early desert irrigation, polar and high-altitude research stations, early deep-sea submersibles.



But many regions remained effectively inaccessible for year-round economic life.





2025 – ~55/100



Huge cities and agriculture in deserts and cold regions (e.g., Gulf megacities, North American and Siberian resource towns) enabled by air-conditioning, pipelines, desalination, logistics, and aviation; offshore oil/gas platforms and undersea cables everywhere.



Still nothing like permanent seabed settlements; climate change is also re-desertifying some areas.







Verdict: We’ve partially “conquered” these areas in a logistical/engineering sense, but not in the total, effortless way Obruchev implied.

7. Weather control (regulating wind and heat, moving clouds, ordering rain/sun/snow on demand)

1956 – ~5/100



Early cloud-seeding experiments and atmospheric research, but very limited capability and lots of uncertainty.





2025 – ~20/100



Cloud seeding is used in many regions; evidence suggests it can boost precipitation by perhaps 10–15% under favorable conditions, but effects are modest and uncertain.(Government Accountability Office)



Proposals for large-scale geoengineering (stratospheric aerosols, marine cloud brightening) exist, but are not deployed; we have essentially no ability to steer hurricanes or “order” the weather for specific days.







Verdict: We’ve gone from “almost nothing” to “a tiny bit of probabilistic nudging,” still incredibly far from communist sci-fi levels of control.

Very compressed summary

Most advanced vs his vision in 2025: materials science ( 80/100 ), plant/animal breeding ( 75/100 ), and energy systems ( 70/100 ).





Mid-range: conquering harsh environments ( 55/100 ), disaster prediction/mitigation ( 40/100 ), and medical life extension ( 45/100 ).





Lagging far behind: genuine weather control (20/100).





If you want, we can redo the scores with a different calibration (e.g., 100 = actually achieving his literal target like 150–200-year lifespans), which would drag many of these numbers down quite a bit.

Thank you, my artificial friend. What are your predictions on how they will change in the next 5 years using the same scale?

Here’s my best guess for where the scores move by 2030 (five years from your 2025 baseline).

Same scale as before:

0 = electricity in 1700





100 = electricity in 2025





So 2030 can’t overshoot 100; it can only creep closer.





Quick prediction table

1. Life extension / diseases / aging

45 → ~52

Why up:

More gene and cell therapies actually approved for cancer, rare diseases, maybe common CV/metabolic diseases.





mRNA and similar platforms standard for many vaccines; faster pandemic response.





GLP-1-type drugs and metabolic modulators widely used; big reductions in cardio-metabolic mortality if policy doesn’t screw it up.





Why not higher:

Aging biology: we’ll probably have a few specific partial rejuvenation therapies (e.g., for blood, immune system, maybe some senolytics), but no general 30–50-year life-extension.





Global life expectancy could stall or even fall in some regions due to climate, conflict, and inequality.





2. Energy (sun, wind, nuclear, storage, wireless)

70 → ~80

Why big jump:

Solar + wind capacity likely at least doubles; grids and batteries catch up enough that renewables dominate new generation and a large share of total.





Grid-scale storage (Li-ion, sodium, flow, etc.) and demand-response are mainstream, smoothing intermittency.





Some SMR or next-gen nuclear designs move from paper to early deployment in a few countries.





Why not closer to 100:

Fossil fuels still large; heavy industry and aviation remain hard.





Long-distance wireless power is still basically sci-fi; room-scale and EV-scale inductive systems at best.





3. Disasters (prediction & mitigation)

40 → ~48

Why up:

Better satellite constellations and sensors; denser networks of buoys, radar, seismometers.





AI-enhanced weather/climate/hydrology models give more accurate and longer-lead forecasts.





More countries adopt earthquake and flood early-warning systems; building codes and nature-based defenses improve in some places.





Why still low:

We’ll predict earlier and evacuate better, but control remains essentially zero.





Climate change increases hazard frequency and intensity, eating some of the gains.





4. Materials beyond nature

80 → ~86

Why up:

Continued progress in:



2D materials and heterostructures,



nanostructured alloys/ceramics,



polymer design,



bio-manufactured proteins and composites.





AI-driven materials discovery and simulation starts dropping the time from idea → sample → product.





Why not near 100:

Scaling new materials into bulk, cheap, reliable stuff is slow and capex-heavy.





Some of the “dream” materials (robust room-temp superconductors, perfect structural metamaterials) may still be lab curiosities, not infrastructure.





5. New breeds of plants & animals

75 → ~83

Why up:

CRISPR and related tech embedded in routine breeding pipelines.





Multiple gene-edited crops with improved climate resilience, nutrient use, pest resistance on the market.





Genomic selection and reproductive tech (IVF, embryo selection, maybe gene editing) increasingly used in livestock and aquaculture.





Ceiling effects:

Regulation, public acceptance, and IP fights limit rollout speed.





Climate stress, water limits, and soil degradation partially offset yield gains.





6. Conquering harsh environments (deserts, tundra, seabed, etc.)

55 → ~60

Why modest gain:

Expansion of offshore wind, subsea infrastructure, and Arctic/remote operations (with more robotics).





Some growth in desert cities and agriculture using desalination, precision irrigation, and protected cropping.





Better remote sensing and autonomy make it easier to use these regions without people physically living there full-time.





Why only +5:

Climate instabilities make some places less viable.





Seabed habitation remains uneconomic and mostly unnecessary; we stick to temporary or robotic presence.





7. Weather control

20 → ~25

Why any increase:

More systematic cloud-seeding programs with solid evaluation (esp. in water-stressed regions).





Serious field trials of limited geoengineering approaches (e.g., small-scale marine cloud brightening, localized radiation management) are plausible.





Why still very low:

Political and ethical barriers to large-scale geoengineering.





Physics: steering storms and “scheduling” local weather remains out of reach; at best we do coarse, global nudges.





Meta-summary

Biggest likely movers:



Energy (2) and plant/animal biotech (5) — because these are already commercial and scaling fast.



Biomedicine (1) — not dramatic lifespan jumps, but more diseases become manageable/curable.





Medium movers:



Disaster prediction (3) and materials (4) — steady progress, some AI-driven accelerations.





Small movers:



Harsh environments (6) and especially weather control (7) — mostly incremental, not transformative.







If you want, we can also sketch “optimistic” and “pessimistic” 2030 bands for each, e.g. life extension 48–60 depending on how gene therapy/aging stuff breaks, or redo the whole thing assuming AI progress accelerates everything a lot more than current trendlines.

Let’s assume we get superabundant, superintelligent AIs. Where does that take us by 2030?

Let’s assume:

We really do get superintelligent, very cheap AIs by ~2030.

They’re usable and mostly aligned (no collapse, no global AI ban), but the world is still politically messy and physical stuff still takes time (labs, factories, permits, culture, etc.).

Same 0–100 scale:

0 = electricity in 1700

100 = electricity in 2025

The 2025 column is what we had before; the 2030 column is my best central guess in that “superintelligent, abundant AI” world, plus a rough plausible range.

Summary table – 2025 vs. “superintelligent-AI 2030”

1. Life extension / disease / aging

45 → ~70 (60–80)

What SI AI gives you:

Much faster target discovery, drug design, and trial design.

Automated wet labs running around the clock with AI “PIs”.

Better personalization (polygenic + lifestyle + biomarker optimization) and early detection.

Why it doesn’t hit 90+ by 2030:

Biology is messy and bodies are already built; you still need years of experiments and long-term safety data .

Regulators, payers, inequality, and simple logistics slow deployment.

Aging may turn out to have hard trade-offs (e.g., cancer risk vs regeneration).

So you probably get big dents in cancer, many genetic diseases, some neurodegeneration, and serious compression of morbidity, but not reliable 150–200-year lives by 2030. That’s why I land around 70.

2. Energy (sun, wind, nuclear, storage, etc.)

70 → ~88 (80–95)

Where SI helps a lot:

Materials discovery: better batteries, catalysts, high-temp materials.

System-level optimization: grid layout, demand response, siting, maintenance.

Design & operation of new nuclear and geothermal systems.

Bottlenecks:

Building mines, factories, grids, and reactors is concrete, steel, and politics. You can’t print transmission lines.

Developing regions may lag for financial or political reasons.

So in rich/coordinated blocs, energy starts feeling almost non-scarce for most uses (electricity cheap, storage abundant); globally it’s uneven → high 80s, not quite “problem solved for everyone”.

3. Predicting & taming floods, hurricanes, quakes, eruptions

40 → ~65 (55–80)

Upside with SI:

Way better climate and weather models; real-time data assimilation at insane scale.

Optimized evacuation, infrastructure design, and insurance / planning.

Smarter siting of everything: you just don’t build in the dumbest places anymore (if the politics allow it).

Limits:

Physics: we still can’t stop tectonic plates.

Geoengineering helps for average climate but not every individual storm.

Poor/fragile states may not act on the warnings.

So, huge drop in deaths and damage where governance is decent, but not literal “harmless calamities” → around 65, with wide spread depending on how much the world actually listens.

4. Materials beyond nature

80 → ~90 (85–97)

SI AI plus robotic labs is almost tailor-made for this:

Exhaustive search in enormous design spaces for alloys, ceramics, polymers, metamaterials.

Automated synthesis/characterization loops.

Dense simulation stacks (quantum → continuum) guided by the model.

Why not 100:

Scaling from gram-scale “miracle material” to megaton-scale cheap commodity is slow, capex-heavy, and path-dependent.

Safety, durability, and standards testing take time.

So by 2030 you likely have a zoo of super-optimized materials in high-value applications and a clear roadmap for commoditization → ~90, maybe mid-90s if deployment is very aggressive.

5. New breeds of plants & animals

75 → ~88 (80–95)

What SI does:

Treats plant/animal genotypes and phenotypes as a giant RL / search problem.

Designs edits and breeding strategies to hit arbitrary trait vectors (yield, resilience, taste, nutrient profile, etc.).

Automates greenhouses, growth chambers, and phenotyping.

Constraints:

Growing crops and animals still takes seasons / years.

Regulation and public opinion can delay GM deployment.

Ecosystem and climate shocks complicate neat lab-designed plans.

Net effect: second Green Revolution in cooperating countries; global hunger and micronutrient deficiency could be radically reduced, but not eliminated everywhere → high 80s.

6. Conquering deserts, tundra, marshes, seabed

55 → ~75 (65–90)

How SI helps:

Energy + water + materials improvements from above make harsh regions more livable.

AI designs entire cities, ports, farms, mines, pipelines, and logistics systems optimized for extremes.

Robotics handles dangerous/dull work (offshore platforms, deep mines, polar research, seabed installations).

Why not “total conquest”:

Climate instability may make some regions less attractive, not more.

Some areas might be left wild on purpose (biodiversity, politics).

Seabed habitation remains pointless; we’ll mostly colonize it with robots, not humans.

So we get much more economic and scientific use, but not Obruchev’s implicit vision of every square meter being tamed → around 75.

7. Weather control (clouds, rain/sun/snow on demand)

20 → ~35 (25–60)

SI’s role:

You get really good climate engineering designs: where to put aerosols, how to do marine cloud brightening, how to manage side-effects.

Cloud-seeding and regional interventions become much more reliable.

Better control over heatwaves and maybe storm intensity via global-scale interventions.

Fundamental limits:

Chaos + physics: there are hard constraints on precise local control.

Politics: global geoengineering is contentious; different regions prefer different climates.

Liability: “You made it rain there instead of here” will be a lawsuit magnet.

So we probably get coarse climate steering and robust control of some extremes, but not “scheduled sunshine for your parade”. That’s why I keep it at ~35 with a big range: if the world jointly embraces aggressive geoengineering, maybe you creep toward 60; if not, you barely move.

Big picture

If superintelligent, abundant AI really arrives and we survive it:

Most of Obruchev’s technical goals become primarily physical/logistical/political problems , not intellectual ones.

Scores in energy, materials, and ag/breeding move closest to the “electricity-level” ceiling.

Medicine and disaster management move a lot but remain constrained by biology, ethics, and institutions.

Fine-grained weather control remains the weird outlier: AI can help design interventions, but cannot repeal chaos or politics.

If you want, we can do a more pessimistic “alignment/regulation bottlenecks everything” version, or a more extreme “runaway self-replicating factories, Von Neumann probes, etc.” version where a few of these basically slam into 100.