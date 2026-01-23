We live in an astonishing, exciting, scary, unpredictable time. Politically, economically, scientifically, it’s never, in my lifetime, been so hard to anticipate what the next 5 years will hold. I don’t particularly like talking about politics or economics, even though I do so on occasion, so I’ll leave those for now. Instead, let’s talk about the science.

Specifically, let’s talk about the fact that we have now figured out a repeatable method for generating artificial intelligences. And I mean, intelligences. Things that can see, hear, talk, write, speak, and reason. Pieces of software that can see a math question handwritten on a whiteboard, interpret it, answer it, and then turn the answer into a poem.

These intelligences are not perfect, but they’re damn near, and the gaps are shrinking each day. Even the hardest tasks in physical intelligence, the ones that small children and apes fail, like folding laundry or loading a dishwasher, are starting to become manageable.

I didn’t think we’d see this kind of progress in my lifetime. Almost nobody did. When I was in college 10 years ago studying philosophy of mind, and when I was just out of college teaching it to Chinese college students (long story), questions of where intelligence comes from, or free will, or “qualia” were purely theoretical. I mean, sure, there was neuroscience, but the gap between overheated lectures about Broca’s and Wernicke’s area and the reality of being a human being who can come up with a dirty limerick in his mind and then shout it in a lecture hall was enormous.

But now we have a real, experimental way of looking at these questions. We still can’t build a biological brain that does too much of anything, but we can build an artificial brain that can both come up with a dirty limerick and reason about appropriate places to share it. It’s often said that experiment and theory walk hand-in-hand. Well, at long last, experiment of mind is a thing.

So let’s get back to theory of mind. And that’s where A Brief History of Intelligence comes in (from now on ABHI). ABHI is an astonishing book. While it’s a layman’s summary, it’s written by a layman who clearly did a lot of work, and, more importantly, was doing the work right at the time that it became clear LLMs were something special and were going to continue to improve. So, it presents its view of how intelligence evolved with frequent, technical allusions to LLMs and the other AI technologies of the moment, which is exactly what other works lacked.

The book’s framing structure is that human-level intelligence evolved with 5 evolutionary breakthroughs, presented in roughly chronological order of accomplishment:

1. Steering: learning to head towards good things in the environment. This is the maximum level of intelligence a nematode has.

2. Reinforcing: learning to repeat behaviors that lead to good outcomes. This is the maximum level of intelligence a goldfish has.

3. Simulating: learning to model outcomes in advance. This is the maximum level of intelligence a rat has.

4. Mentalizing: learning to model other minds. This is the maximum level of intelligence a chimp has.

5. Speaking: learning to communicate ideas in non-instinctual ways. This is the minimum level of intelligence a fully grown human has.

When you look at these, you get the weird sense that modern AI has all of them except for “reinforcing”, because modern AI doesn’t “want” anything. AI is reinforced, yes, but it’s reinforced externally towards the goals of its developers, instead of any internal motivation. Similarly, AI’s “steering” isn’t actually heading towards good things for it, but instead on what sort of actions the developers have decided are good. It also can’t learn, strictly speaking, as its weights are frozen after training, although it can simulate learning with various bootstrapped memory hacks.

But that’s just the phenotypical, phenomenal level of intelligence. If we stick with this level, we don’t end up getting much past our college philosophy/neuroscience classes, but now with a dash of AI. So let’s go a level deeper, into the actual mechanics of intelligence .

When we start looking into the actual mechanics of intelligence, a few questions jump out:



1. How did intelligence start at all? How did free floating plankton decide to start going somewhere?

2. How did intelligence evolve? How was Mozart or Einstein’s brain built out of the same building blocks as a rat’s brain?

3. Most importantly, how do we bridge the gap between what the brain looks like under a microscope and what thinking feels like?

We can tackle these one-by-one.

How did intelligence start at all? How did free floating plankton decide to start going somewhere?

Intelligence in bacteria started like a Roomba. That is, just with something that moved. Mostly, it moved randomly (in a “random walk”), driven by whatever currents drove it and its own flagella.

But, it also had a sensor. This sensor was biased towards good things, like favorable pH, temperature, or light. The intelligence here was purely mechanical. The sensor was designed in such a way that , if it found something good, it would be biased to keep heading in that direction. If it was heading towards something bad, like an unfavorable pH, it would change direction.

The next intelligence step was the step the nematodes took. They started to predict the consequences of their actions, seeing how their motor actions impacted their sensory perception (more on that predictory machinery later). This allowed them to distinguish between accidental movements leading to good things and purposeful movements leading to good things. It also forced them to centralize neural machinery (cephalize), to put the sensory neurons next to the motor neurons.

Not coincidentally, this is also when neurotransmitters started to become a thing. Two of the most notable were dopamine and serotonin. While both are old molecules, and can be found in thoroughly unintelligent organisms like plants or bacteria, in nematodes they got repurposed to aid in this purposeful search.



Dopamine got repurposed as the confirmation or reward molecule. If the nematode’s movement led it towards a good thing, dopamine surged and said, “Keep doing that!” If it led it away from a good thing, then there was no dopamine signal.

Serotonin, meanwhile, got repurposed as the satisfactory molecule. High levels of serotonin said, “You’re ok for now, so you probably don’t need to move”. Low levels of serotonin said, “Start moving and paying attention to dopamine, because you need to move”.

How did intelligence evolve? How was Mozart or Einstein’s brain built out of the same building blocks as a rat’s brain?

Before I explain the answer to this question, I just want to say that this is the coolest, most exciting answer in the entire book. Not just because of the elegance of the solution, which I’ll explain in a second, but because of how timely it is.

For such a long time, evolutionary jumps in intelligence seemed impossible to explain. It was easy enough to see how a human’s heart comes from the same origins as a chimp’s heart, or how human muscles were like chimp muscles. There’s not that much difference between them. And, on a pathological level, the same is true of a chimp’s brain and a human’s brain. In formaldehyde, they’re pretty similar.

But, in a chimp, the chimp brain looks very different from the human brain does in a human. I mean, we can squint and say, “Yeah, I guess stripping a twig and using it to hunt for termites is kind of the same tool use as a human using a car”, but is it? And if it is, what about building a car? No matter how many chimps you locked in a room with auto parts, it seems unlikely they’d ever build a Model T, never mind a Lamborghini.

LLMs have changed that intuition. On a high level, the incredible increase in intelligence from GPT-2 to GPT-5, from preschool level intelligence to graduate level intelligence, has just been to do the same thing but bigger. More data, more training, more post-training. Even totally new AI capabilities, like vision or realistic speech, have come from doing inference on a bigger and bigger scale and on new datasets.

The really exciting thing is that we can see that exact same pattern with biological intelligence. Throughout the cerebral cortex, we see the same columnar pattern repeated over and over again. It’s a 6 layer pattern, with data input at the bottom and predictive output at the top. All mammal brains, from mice to Mozarts, have this pattern. The difference is just in how much of it there is, both in terms of brain size and neuronal density.

This is simplified, especially on the part of the microcircuit, but still useful for intuition. Important notes here: the thalamic input provides sensory input. The PV interneuron network provides inhibition. The subcortical output comes from more basic functions than the cortex, and can both feed into and be fed from the microcircuit. Most important thing not represented here is the diversity of signals in the microcircuit, like the neurotransmitters, spiking dynamics (e.g. pulsing vs steady), and dendritic computation.





Each additional layer of intelligence can be explained by this same column, or “microcircuit”, piled on top of each other. Steering takes in sensory data as an input, and tries to predict what motor output leads to that sensory data as an output. If it’s wrong, it fixes its prediction. If it’s right, it reinforces that interpretation.

Reinforcing is on top of that. It takes the reward signal, dopamine, as an input, and tries to predict what sensory and motor activity lead to that reward signal as an output. This allows for signal persistence over time. So, unlike a nematode, who’s only reinforced when its motor activity is directly leading to good sensory data (swimming towards food smell), a goldfish is reinforced when his motor and sensory activity is leading towards a reward. So, a goldfish can learn that its owner puts his hand over the tank to give food which reinforces noticing that and swimming towards the anticipated food, even though there’s no direct reward from the hand over the tank.

Again, simplified, but it shows how a fish learns to associate the canister with food. The pallium is basically the fish’s cortex. The striatum plays a part in motivated behavior. Note that dopamine reinforces correct prediction, and absence of it notes incorrect prediction.

Simulating is, then, on top of that. Rats can take reinforcement as an input, and then try to predict what actions would lead to that reinforcement. So, a rat can learn that mazes have food at the end of them, and, when put in a new maze, look at the paths ahead and simulate what actions would lead to the reinforcement.

And then mentalizing is on top of that. Chimps can take their own simulation as an input, and then try to predict how other chimps’ simulations would lead them to act. So, a chimp can learn that he is scared of the noises caused by banging metal cans, then decide to incorporate banging cans into his dominance display to frighten other chimps.

And then speaking is, at last, on top of that. Humans can take mentalizing as an input, then predict how their speaking affects other humans’ mentalization. So, I can craft a sentence you’ve never read before, like this one, and model how you would understand my combination of letters as a piece of information. I can even write a phrase like, “A fat cat”, and model how your understanding of language would cause an image to appear in your mind like you had seen Garfield himself.

All of these are the same columnar architecture, just taking different inputs and outputs, adding more layers, and allowing for integration of greater timescale. Goldfish, rats, chimps, Mozart: all of them were taking in data, using it to inform a model of the world, and then trying to minimize the gap between their predictive model of the world and what actually happened.

How do we bridge the gap between what the brain looks like under a microscope and what thinking feels like?

There are a lot of things about thinking that seem utterly mysterious when you consider the brain as a physical object.

First, there’s the imagination. I’m a big fan of the works of China Mieville, a “weird fiction” writer who populates his books with mosquito people, floating cities, and sentient cactuses. He describes them and their inner lives so vividly that I know he must see them in his mind like I see a pen on my desk.

To ask the most cliched question possible: how did he come up with them? His brain has the same gooey mixture of proteins and chemicals as mine does, but those characters aren’t in my mind until he describes them. We’re not coming up with original ideas and transmitting them in our livers or kidneys, so what makes the brain different?



Second, there’s choice. Everything in this world is constrained to physical laws: either cause-and-effect, or, at best, randomness. The same holds true for what happens in our body. Our heart beats because of an electrical signal. Our muscles tense because of neuronal signals. Inflammation surges because of an immunological signal.

But the brain appears to be its own prime mover. I can raise my arm or not. I can choose to imagine an elephant or not. I can choose to make a grocery list, then follow it the next day. Even my dog can choose to follow my commands or not. How?

These are difficult questions, and, to be honest, we’re not totally there. But we can get some sense of it by going back to the idea of simulation.

If we simulate ourselves, including us simulating ourselves, we can imagine. Those imaginings aren’t random. They’re composites of “features”, as AI interpretability would put it, forming bridges between sentience and cactuses or cities and oil tankers. If certain features are overweighted, we get distinct flavors to our imaginings, like a hungry person imagining roast beef.

And then, if, in turn, we can suppress direct sensory inputs to our predictive models, and use those imaginings to drive our predictive models (i.e. “What would I do in this situation? Let me choose, and then see what I actually do”), then we get free will.



I admit this isn’t perfect. In some sense, it just kicks the can up the road, because we have to choose to suppress and choose to form certain bridges of features. But this regress gets a little easier to understand when we see how much of it is automatic. We imagine when we dream, or when we’re faced with an unconscious choice of whether to take a bite of the sandwich or drink water first. My dog does much the same, whimpering in his sleep, or choosing when to come when called and modeling the outcomes of each based on his past experience. Our imaginings and our “free will” then run on autopilot.

Then we get a smaller surface area of problem to attack, where free will is only obvious in cases where there’s no strong past experience. Everything else gets some combination of past experience, random noise, and signals from the body to throw into the simulation. So, I “choose” to bite my sandwich before I drink my water based on my past experience plus being hungry. I “choose” to write a poem about my childhood based on my English classes, my childhood memory, and the fact that I randomly remembered seeing a house that looked like my childhood home.

The only one that doesn’t fit in with this is something like me choosing to wiggle one of my 10 fingers just because. Yes, there’s some element of noise and past experience that goes in there. And yes, anyone who’s ever spent a lot of time around a dementia patient and been asked the same question 20 times knows that the brain can fool itself into thinking it has free will. I mean, Grandpa probably thought he chose to ask how school is going, but it seems much more automatic to everyone else.

But, still, it does seem like I’m choosing to wiggle my right index finger because I wanted to, with no input from anything else. Maybe we won’t be able to resolve that for sure until we have a better X-ray into LLMs, or, better yet, even better models of intelligence. Qualia is a still yet to be conquered frontier, but it will come. We’ll just have to see how.