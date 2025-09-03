I was in San Francisco with my fiancee for a month this summer. We stayed right on the edge of the Tenderloin, on O’Farrell Street by the famous old porn theater, in a beautiful art deco hotel turned condo building. Every morning, I woke up in our cute studio apartment and headed out the door to grab “bullshit” coffee (as my fiancee calls my fancy lattes) and an avocado toast from one of a few expensive cafes nearby. Along the way, I’d have to decide where to point my gaze.

The infamous, famous O’Farrell Theatre. A brief history: opened in 1969 as a porn theatre by the two Mitchell brothers; turned into a vertically integrated porn company shortly after; subject of numerous First Amendment lawsuits and obscenity arrests; home of the second highest grossing porn movie of all time; turned into the first modern strip club (inventors of the “lap dance”); sold by one of the Mitchell brothers after he fatally shot his brother over drugs; permanently closed during COVID and left abandoned.

If I pointed my gaze up, I’d get to see the architecture of the Tenderloin, buildings with their ornate crenellations and giant murals. If I pointed my gaze down, I’d get a much better chance to avoid the human and canine feces that litters the Tenderloin like landmines, not to mention the occasional discarded hypodermic needle. And if I looked straight ahead, I’d get forewarning of any aggressive unleashed dog, crazy person, or hallucinating meth addict coming my way, so I could decide how wide a berth to give them.

I usually decided to keep my gaze pointed down, because I had too many encounters with feces of indeterminate origin and I didn’t want to track shit into anyone’s coffee shop. I’d eventually make it to my overpriced cafe (usually the SPRO in the UCSF law building), sip my lavender latte, and have a chance to think about how odd the Tenderloin is.

Because the Tenderloin is a weird place. It’s the dirtiest, most drug ridden place I have ever been, and it is smack in the middle of San Francisco. The Tenderloin is simultaneously a den of iniquity, with drugs, violence, prostitutes, and filth; a residential neighborhood, with coffee shops, grocery stores, and so many children; and a tourist district, with hotels and pirate-themed bars.

If you’re a drug addict or drug dealer, the Tenderloin is mostly lawless. Meth and heroin use is so open as to be encouraged. My fiancee and I made a sport out of pointing out junkies doing “yoga”, which is what we called the strange contortions fentanyl users do as they lean far over to one side, don’t quite fall down, and stand there gently swaying for 30 minutes at a time. Dogs were never leashed and stolen goods were sold openly. There was even a bike “shop” on one of the streets, 10 or so stolen bikes lashed together by a bus stop and sold for rock bottom prices by sketchy characters in ripped office chairs. Police never bothered them, although I saw the city-paid “ambassadors” wander over and say hi to them occasionally (this made more sense when I found out the city prioritizes ex-cons for this ambassador work).

If you’re a resident of the Tenderloin, as we briefly were, the Tenderloin is occasionally scary but mostly incredibly sad. I felt bad for the kids in the unregistered daycare who lived in the apartment building next to us, who I saw watching Bluey and Caillou every day, their caregiver evidently too afraid to let them out into the filthy streets. I felt bad for the families of the junkies who post heartbreaking missing posters on the streetlights of the Tenderloin, begging to know whether their loved ones are alive. And I felt bad for the junkies themselves, staggering around the streets with open infected wounds rubbing up against soiled clothing, passed out twisted on bare concrete, screaming meaningless obscenities at the night sky at 2 am.

Junkie yoga (not my photo). Junkies stay like this for 30 minutes at a time, gently swaying. Unsurprisingly, this has terrible effects on their health, and many of them walk with severe limps or not at all.

If you’re a business owner in the Tenderloin, the Tenderloin is, apparently, an ok place to do business. As far as I can tell, rents are so cheap in the Tenderloin and landlords are so desperate to fill space that all sorts of businesses manage to make a profit there, both legal and illegal. The challenges are, of course, numerous, but there are enough tourists and local residents that it’s entirely possible to make a tiny coffee shop or bar work. You have to be willing to adapt, though. The local corner stores sold not only toothpaste and toilet paper, but glass pipes, heroin torches, and kratom behind the counter. CVS refused to adapt, and so when I visited the local CVS, almost every single item was behind lock and key, which the shop worker told me still wasn’t enough to prevent theft, “They just wait for us to open the lock and then snatch the item in front of us,” she said, mournfully.

The Tenderloin is a baffling place. I was threatened with violence twice: once by a gangster who I told to stop peeing on the wall in broad daylight, and once by a skateboarder who, apropos of nothing, told me he’d slap me on my forehead right before he went into the coffee shop I had just gotten a sandwich from. Every night at roughly 10:45 pm a modified car would start its incredibly loud, window shattering engine outside our window, which my fiancee and I figured was a signal to the local drug dealers to open for business, at least judging by the guys who’d stand on that corner for the next few hours afterwards. I regularly walked by a homeless guy who wore a zoot suit and played with a puppet for hours on end. I saw a prostitute with kneepads, and a young black guy with four unleashed, uncollared French bulldogs (two adults, two puppies) that he attempted to lead in a parade down the street until they ran in different directions and almost got hit by cars.

It is tempting to think of the Tenderloin as showing the depths of San Franciscan poverty, or showing the gaps between the haves and the have-nots, like those famous images of Indian slums nestled against skyscrapers. But the Tenderloin is not that. Nobody ever starves in the Tenderloin, the city spends huge amounts of money cleaning it every night and running ridiculous ambassador programs, and the combined illegal and legal GDP per capita of the Tenderloin is probably quite large.

Instead, the Tenderloin is much more a showcase of the dark side of abundance and permissiveness. When infinite sums of money flood San Francisco, houses get impossibly expensive, and governance becomes lax, people get, well, lost. There are so many lost souls in the Tenderloin, perpetuating their own misery and the misery of people around them. They have no direction besides trying to find short-term alleviation from their long term pain, and they’re not particularly good even at that.

I will never, ever stay in or near the Tenderloin again. It was disgusting, stressful, and I never felt comfortable being outside after dark. It should not exist in its current form, and the fact that it does is a black mark on San Francisco. Still, it’s an absolutely fascinating place. I highly recommend touring it if you get the chance. Just remember to look down.