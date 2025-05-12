I’ve been thinking a lot about America, recently, and its different parts.

There’s the America I live in, which is a good place. I live in a quiet, safe city with thriving industry and academia. I travel to the warm, pretty parts of Florida in the winter; the touristy, coastal parts of Connecticut in the summer; and San Francisco occasionally. I have complaints about these parts of America, mostly about the public transportation (or lack thereof) and the skyrocketing price of housing, but these complaints only come up occasionally.

There’s the America I grew up in, which I’ve written about. This was a less touristy part of Connecticut. There were endless suburbs, a precarious industrial base, and lots of fast food franchises. This part of Connecticut was still relatively safe, although not particularly pretty. Everything was okay, and slowly getting a little worse. I left as soon as I could and never returned. As far as I know, none of my childhood friends did, either.

Then there was the America I only travel through occasionally, quickly, with the doors of my car locked. The America that sucks. In Connecticut, this was Bridgeport or the non-Yale parts of New Haven. It was also the projects in New York that are pressed up against I-95; the decaying, boarded-up grandeur of Trenton, NJ’s mansions overgrown with weeds that I worked outside of briefly for a college summer; and the Waffle House in Georgia that my then-girlfriend found so frightening she refused to step inside (something about the meth addicts outside).

Now, I love America. I say that not without reservations, of course. My love for America is akin to the love you have for your parent after a lifetime of arguments: there are wounds that never completely healed, but you love each other anyways. But I realize, when I say that, that I’m thinking of my own personal journey, from an okay America to a good America. I’m not thinking of the America I left behind or never lived in at all.

The reason I bring all this up is because I was thoroughly taken aback by the viciousness with which the current administration is pulverizing many of America’s crown jewels. It’s a simultaneous assault on our world-renowned academic system, scientific agencies, soft-power, reliable judiciary system, and brain-draining immigration system. Everything, in these people’s eyes, must be destroyed.

I did not expect this. Sure, I expected corruption and stupidity, like this administration promised in their campaigning. But I didn’t expect, well, this kind of American Maoism. I thought they’d want to rule over an intact America, not a broken one.

So, maybe there’s some sense in which I made this mistake because my intact America is the America I live in now, a beautiful America where things are gradually getting better. Maybe if I had thought more of the worse America, the America of, well, J.D. Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy, I would have seen this coming.

But that can’t be it, right? That America has existed for a while, but this American Maoism is new. I mean, 2016 J.D. Vance, fresh out of his hillbilly stage, was eager to join the American elite and fix his broken homeland. He wasn’t trying to break the rest of America.

We also have to add ideology. Geography alone isn’t enough. There’s a new ideology that’s swept in with this new administration, one which revels in destruction and pain. The more that they can make the “Deep State” or “libs” squeal, the better they’re doing.

And I think that ideology, in turn came as a backlash from wokeism and Covidism. Now, I don’t want to argue about the merits of either of those ideologies, because I think there were good parts and bad parts. But I think it’s undeniable that both ideologies were incredibly influential in their ability to disturb the established order. Wokeism empowered the lowest of the low, like grad students, criminals, or illegal immigrants, to force the most powerful institutions to do their bidding. I mean, properly woke people could get away with outright crime, as long as they couched it correctly.

Covidism, by contrast, empowered bureaucrats to control ordinary people to a far greater extent than ever before. Unelected, previously anonymous administrators shut down commerce, forced people to remain in their homes, dictated what people wore, and prevented children from going to school. I don’t mean to be dramatic, but these are the sorts of powers the Taliban exercises over women at the point of a gun. And we let these administrators exercise them over us with just words and stories.

When you look at it this way, this kind of backlash does seem inevitable, right? The right-wing Maoists rose from the absolute bottom, having been crushed (mostly correctly, in my opinion) over the last few years by the Biden administration, and found themselves suddenly in control of the levers of power. They could be both the lowest of the low, a groundswell movement forcing institutions to adopt their ideology, and the administrators, controlling and terrorizing the lives of ordinary people.

My college friend, Dennard, recently wrote and published a great satire of the American Civil War, How to Dodge a Cannonball (soon available at fine retailers near you, although I got a galley copy). As I’ve been reading it, I can’t help but think about civil wars, and where they come from. It feels a bit like we’re living through the start of a cold Civil War now, or at least a cold Revolutionary one.

