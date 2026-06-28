I had a dream last night. It was the end of the world. The Earth had fought an alien invasion, and it lost. The aliens were too powerful. Not only did they have swarms of creatures with lasers, but they had these giant space squids that could just look at a person and drive them insane. They used these to great effect against our spaceships, fixing the pilots with their malevolent gaze and watching as the pilots blindly destroyed their own vessel.

Instead of letting the Earth fall into the wrong hands, the defenders of our green dot decided to destroy it. They flooded the streets with lava, telling their fellow humans that they needed to leave, permanently. The last ship on Earth just barely escaped, taking off just as the wave of lava reached the launchpad.



I wasn’t on that ship. I was on the top floor of a skyscraper, writing the chronicle of the last days on Earth. My fight against time was the fight to get that chronicle published before I no longer could, before there were no more servers left on Earth. In my dream, I managed it, sending my chronicle right as the ship left Earth. Then it was just me, alone, on the top of a skyscraper in a ruined Earth.

I don’t think it takes too much of a Freud to interpret this dream. Congenitally, I’m prone to pessimism and nostalgia. And right now, in the US, and maybe globally, does feel like an end to things. It’s an end to the American century, for one. The US just lost a war to a middle power after sneak attacking them during negotiations, and this time it wasn’t just the “what comes after” that stumped us. We can no longer enforce the Pax Americana or free navigation of the world’s waterways. We also can’t keep screwworms out of our cattle or algae out of our Reflecting Pool, tasks we accomplished in 1966 and 1920, respectively.

It may be the end of the human millennium, as well. We are rapidly building and deploying our successors. I use Claude (and, to a lesser extent, ChatGPT) so heavily in my work that I legitimately don’t know what I’d do without it. When the LLMS briefly went down last week, I blankly stared at this scientific protocol that I was supposed to review for a solid 30 minutes. Then I just waited until Claude came back online, and together we reviewed it in 5 minutes. Right now, I am a human brain riding and guiding Claude’s powerful, impulsive elephantine intelligence, but this scenario can’t last. Dependence will turn into succession.

And then, it’s the end of a New England world for me. My wife got her dream position in London, and we’ll be moving there this fall for the foreseeable future. My work will continue, and my company will remain US-based, but I personally will be gone from this great, broken nation of ours. It’s a little dramatic calling this the end of the world, but I’ve spent roughly 28 of my 33 years on Earth in New England, and 4 of those were in New Jersey. To an embarrassing extent, New England is my world, and this version of me is ending.

So here I sit, on a Sunday morning in Beacon Hill in my second floor apartment overlooking quiet tree-lined streets and old houses, their red bricks warming up slowly but not yet hot, and I chronicle the end of the world. And then I click publish, before the moment is lost and I am forever silent.