I’ve struggled for a long time to write about Boston, my home for the last 6 years. I’ve struggled in a way that I haven’t struggled to write about any other place I’ve lived in, like Princeton or Connecticut, or visited, like San Francisco or Vienna.

Part of that is, of course, explained by David Foster Wallace’s “fish in water” joke. I live in Boston, and it surrounds me on a day-to-day basis, so much of Boston is basically invisible to me now. It’s what I look through to see the world, and it’s hard to stop just looking through it. This problem is compounded by the fact that Boston is not so different from Connecticut, where I spent the first 18 years of my life.

But there’s always been another piece of it that I haven’t really been able to put my finger on until right, well, now. As I write this, I’m sitting in the Congregational Library. This is a small library, next to the Boston State House, in the middle of downtown Boston, taking up the second floor of a 19th century office building. It is, technically, open to the public (at least according to their sign on the second floor), but you have to buzz in at the front door. Judging by their surprise when I buzzed in, I’m guessing almost no visitors ever actually visit. Currently, there are three staff members in this library, and then me.

Even though the library is open to visitors (allegedly), most of it is actually inaccessible. The only part I’m allowed in is the reading room, which is a beautiful old room overlooking the old Granary cemetery, final resting place of luminary American Congregationalists, like Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, and John Hancock. The centerpiece of the room is a long oak table with three lamps. Overlooking the table are no less than 5 portraits of old white men, presumably Congregationalist ministers, their serious expressions staring down at me as I write.

I was writing at the first chair on the right at that table, being watched by the librarian sitting at the desk and the guy in the portrait above the fireplace. Note that other photos of the library online claim that this room sometimes has more than 2 people. I sincerely doubt that and suspect those photos are staged.

When I first came into the library, I was trying to ask the librarian about where, exactly, I had stumbled into. She told me this was the library of the Congregational Church, which I had heard of but knew nothing about. She graciously tried to explain it to me, which I vaguely understood. But, recalling her explanation, and with the help of AI, I think I’m getting a picture of it. And that, in turn, gives me a picture of Boston.

You see, the Congregational Church was the state church of most of New England for 2 centuries. It continued through the early 19th century, finally ending in Massachusetts in 1833. It was, and maybe is, the structural manifestation of Puritanism, when Puritanism turned from a radical separatist cult into something that needed to create a functioning government for the northern American colonies.

As it turns out, when the Puritans’ radical “everyone is going to Hell” passion died out, what they really cared about was a sober, sensible government that derived its legitimacy from the consent of the governed (mostly). They cared about stability, an educated populace, industry, and balancing tolerance with their belief in the primacy of their own values. They were, basically, the original WASPs as a social class.

The Congregational Library, in which I now sit and write this piece, was an extension of these values. It was founded in the middle of the 19th century, in Boston, next to the State House, to be a repository for Congregational books and to be a quiet representative of Congregational values next to the seat of power, not coincidentally just as Congregationalism stopped being the state religion of Massachusetts. It was the center of a well organized, well funded network of Congregational institutions, especially their missionary societies, which existed at home, abroad, and in the women’s movement. This library continued to exist throughout Congregationalism’s long decline over the next 170 years, as it merged, split, merged again, split again, and lost progressively more political power, organizational energy, and members.

This brings us to the present day, where Congregationalism, a denomination which only vaguely exists anymore, still has a library dedicated to them in the middle of Downtown Boston. They used to have the entire building, but they sold it in 2017 for $25 million and a 100 year lease, ensuring their existence more or less in perpetuity by American standards. This is a strange existence, given that they are a library full of books that nobody needs and staffed with librarians who don’t particularly want readers.

And all of that brings me back to Boston. Because Boston, much like the Congregational Library, is old and hidden. The old part is obvious for anyone who visits Boston and sees the historic sites. The hidden part is, ironically, harder to see, and why it was so hard for me to write about Boston. Because Boston’s tourist sites are America/world-famous and very well trodden, it’s easy to miss the two realities that define Boston institutionally:

1. The institutions of Boston are, to an astonishing extent, both old and resistant to change

2. As a corollary to the first, it’s very difficult for outsiders, or insiders, to even know how to look at them, nevermind how to change them

These two realities extend throughout broader Boston, not only to the universities, but also to the politics or even industries. For all of them, it’s difficult to tell who has money, who has power, and what anybody’s opinion is.

I mean, I live in Beacon Hill, historic, beautiful center of old Boston, where condos go for millions. I just found out a few years ago that the biggest mansion in Beacon Hill is owned and occupied by the Beacon Hill Historical Society. Practically speaking, that means the mansion sits almost empty the entire year, and the only people who are allowed to be in it are those who can convince the unelected board that they are “historians of the neighborhood”, in which case they get to work there for free. To emphasize: it does not matter how much money you have or how many followers you have on Instagram. Occupancy in this mansion cannot be bought.

Or, to put it another way, Boston will never have a Zohran Mamdani, Marc Andreesen, or Joe Arpaio. The city would not allow it. This is a city where quiet, old implacable, slowly growing nonprofits ruled by a “meritocratic” elite both are the largest employers (the hospital conglomerates), the largest landowners (the universities), and the most important source of exports (the universities again, if you count their international students). The well-paid PhDs and MDs at the top of the Boston social class who have carefully engineered their own rise through these nonprofits’ ranks for decades do not appreciate people upsetting the apple carts..

The red bricks of Boston are built on the bones of the exact Congregationalists who built that library. They are mostly gone, but left Boston a legacy of quiet industry. And, because they are gone, they also left Boston a legacy of stasis. There have been some changes since the heyday of Congregationalists, most notably the influx of Irish and union politics. But the hidden stability of Boston, the iceberg nature, both metaphorically and literally, can’t be overstated.

And so myself, as someone who loves to write but has zero ability or patience for penetrating social structures, is left peering into the windows of the Boston institutions, occasionally managing to finagle my way in before being asked to leave because the librarian needs her daily lunch break and I need to not be there when she takes it. Eh, at some point I’ll move back to Cambridge.