I’ve been rereading Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance for the first time since I bounced off it as a teenager. There’s an anecdote at the beginning of it that struck me. In it, the narrator, a very thinly disguised author stand-in, is trying to explain to his friend, John, how to fix a part of his new, expensive motorcycle. He explains that, before John can use a wrench, he has to use a shim to open a nozzle.

“What’s a shim?” John asks.

The narrator replies that it’s a long, thin strip of metal. John says, “Ok, where can we get one?”





The narrator says, “Right here!” and holds up a beer can with a smile, intending to tear off a strip of aluminum. The narrator thinks John will be delighted that he can use a beer can to help fix his motorcycle. Instead, John is annoyed and takes the motorcycle to a mechanic instead.

The beer can shim has a long and storied career in bicycle maintenance as well.

What the narrator realizes afterwards is that John didn’t want to fix his new, expensive motorcycle with a cheap beer can. To John, this was dishonoring the motorcycle. The narrator thought John just wanted his motorcycle to work, but, really, John wanted the pristine image of his motorcycle and the motorcycle to work.

It’s easy to be derogatory towards John, here. The narrator is tempted by it, too, musing that he could have just told John that this beer can was blessed by a German count and John would have been ok with using it to fix his motorcycle. But, what the narrator realizes is that it’s really about two different ways of seeing the world.

There’s an engineering mindset towards seeing the world (what the author calls “classical”). This mindset is about the purpose of objects or ideas. The purpose of a motorcycle is to quickly get you from point A to point B. The two wheels, the engine, the handlebars: all of those just help the motorcycle move people. If a motorcycle can’t move, it’s lost its purpose, and is just a useless hunk of metal. So, anything that helps the motorcycle gain the ability of moving again, whether it’s an expensive diagnostic tool or a strip of metal from a beer can, is a good thing.

There’s also an artistic mindset towards seeing the world (what the author calls “romantic”). This mindset is about the form of objects or ideas. The form of a motorcycle conveys speed and agility, which is inextricably tied with the feelings we have towards that motorcycle. Faster, more agile motorcycles are great, but if all you wanted was to get from point A to point B faster, you could have just taken a plane. As a matter of fact, you probably could have just stayed home and watched someone else do the same motorcycle trip on Youtube at 2x speed. The form matters.

All of us live in a world where we have both mindsets at different times, and sometimes both simultaneously. The narrator of the book, despite his engineer mindset, would probably refuse to ride a motorcycle that was pink and Taylor Swift themed. John, although he doesn’t want to fix his motorcycle with a beer can, is not going to demand to see the mechanic’s toolset to make sure his mechanic isn’t using a beer can, either.

This makes sense intellectually. Emotionally, however, seeing this other mindset can be very challenging. I live in the city of Boston, which has one of the lowest rates of housing development in the US. The engineer sees all the young people moving into Boston, using up the housing supply. He wants to increase the housing supply to give more young people housing. He assumes anyone opposed to this also has an engineer’s mindset, and is a homeowner who enjoys the practical effect of reduced housing and increased housing prices.

The artist sees the cute houses and quiet neighborhoods of Boston, which are so much more pleasant than skyscrapers and traffic. He thinks that housing development will bring noise, pollution, and intimidatingly huge buildings to his quiet streets. He assumes anyone who wants more housing is greedy or deluded, and prefers the aesthetics of money to the aesthetics of neighborhoods.

I see this same conflict in science, too. Scientists, of course, often have an engineering mindset. They can look at an incredibly dense, black-and-white PDF with stilted, ESL prose and call it beautiful. This is because they’re not looking at the form of the PDF itself, but what it represents. The ideas behind the experiments or the setup can be beautiful when you think about them. Asimov Press, which I’ve published in, frequently devotes articles and tweets to such experiments.

Some additional thoughts about how this applies to science after the paywall.