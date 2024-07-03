I have a bit that I do when people ask me what I do. I say, “I work on drugs for cats!”

Then they say, “What kind of drugs?”



And I say, “Oh, you know, methamphetamine, LSD, those types of drugs.”



I spent a while trying to get DALL-E to generate this image. It didn’t like “cat on drugs”, but it was ok with “happy, energetic cat on caffeine with pill bottle”. For some reason it insisted on labeling the pill bottle happy, though. Ah, well, we must imagine the pill bottle happy.



This entertains me but sometimes shuts down the conversation. If the conversation continues, however, and I reveal that I’m actually working on therapeutics for serious feline diseases, the conversation often turns to the regulatory environment around animal drugs. People want to know if there’s any regulatory environment at all, or if it’s less strict than the human regulatory environment.

Here are the short answers to those questions:

1. Yes, there is a regulatory environment.

2. Yes, it is less strict than regulation of human drugs, but it’s comparable in terms of what studies you have to run.

For the longer answers, read on.

First of all, with regards to the regulatory environment that exists, I oversimplify by referring to the animal FDA, which is technically known as the Center for Veterinary Medicine, or CVM. There are actually roughly 5 different regulatory paths for animal drugs with different expectations for each path:



1. Novel small molecule drugs for pets

2. Novel small molecule drugs for livestock

3. Repurposed small molecules for pets or livestock

4. Novel or repurposed small molecules for “minor uses and minor species” or MUMS

5. Biologics, including vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, which for historical reasons are regulated by the USDA

Literally all of these paths are easier than doing human drugs. While you generally have to show safety and efficacy, you can do a lot of work in your target species, including efficacy studies if you can figure out how to do it ethically. The stricter, IRB-type regulations only come in when you deal with client-owned pets or livestock, but, even still, injuring or killing someone’s pet is not as serious as injuring or killing a person.

The only additional burdens that these regulatory paths can pose that would not be a problem in human drugs is, well, how they’d impact humans. Not only do people sometimes eat the animals that are given drugs (hopefully only if they’re livestock), but even pet animals sometimes poop in humans’ beds or lick their faces. It would be really bad if people got sick from the drugs those animals were taking.

But, overall, developing animal drugs is cheaper and simpler than developing human drugs. The regulators themselves reflect that, too. The animal FDA regulators are, generally, friendlier than the human FDA regulators, and tend to be more “veterinarians who are temporary regulators” than the full-time, professional regulators of the human FDA. This is generally a good thing for drug companies, although the lack of sophistication of the animal FDA can sometimes be a detriment.

This lack of regulation extends to the payer environment, too. Vets can technically prescribe any drug they want to, they usually have their own pharmacy, and almost all veterinary spending (about 85%) is out of pocket by the owner of the animal. So, all the complicated bits of dealing with insurance, pharmacy benefit managers, and Medicare are thrown out of the window.

Unfortunately, this also impacts revenue. There’s only so much people can pay out of pocket (or are willing to for their animals), and animal drugs that cost more than, say, $10k/year are still so niche as to be almost non-existent. My rule of thumb is that drugs developed for animals cost 10x less than their comparable drugs in humans, but also they make 10x less in revenue.

And that’s my super short rundown of the animal regulatory environment. I tried not to get too into the weeds, but I thought it’d be helpful to give people a broad overview.