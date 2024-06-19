Living in freshwater seems fun until winter. Then your pleasant, watery home becomes ice, and you have to change up your entire living strategy.

If you’re a fish, frog, or other animal that can breathe underwater, you can just go to the deepest parts of your lake and go into torpor, barely moving and taking in very little food or oxygen. This presents its own challenges, like not freezing and still getting enough water over your gills to get oxygen (for fish, at least), but it’s doable.

If you’re a painted turtle, however, you can’t do that. Even though you’re a water-dweller, you can’t breathe underwater, so torpor isn’t an option. You have to go up to the surface to breathe. That’s fine in every other season, but, in winter, the entire water surface might be covered in ice. Even if it’s not, swimming in freezing water to find gaps in the ice to breathe is an energetically costly process during a time when food is scarce.

So what do you do? Well, you might think you should go on land. But painted turtles take a different tact. They still go underwater (or under the mud). However, they don’t go into torpor. They go deeper, into an even lower metabolic state of hibernation, and stop breathing completely for the entire winter.

This is from a Youtube video entitled “ Turtles Under Ice! How? Why? ” I like how excited this guy is.

If that sounds like a crazy physiological adaptation to you, it is! Not breathing for months at a time is really hard. Turtles, like all animals, like oxygen. During the summer, they need it. During the winter, they don’t. Let’s talk a bit about why.

If you remember from AP Biology, oxygen’s main use in the body is for aerobic respiration, which occurs in the mitochondria. Basically, our mitochondria use oxygen’s hunger for electrons to drive the creation of ATP, the short-term energy storage of the body. The more short-term energy we use, the more oxygen we need. This is why you breathe hard when you run.

Most animals have a secondary, anaerobic process when aerobic respiration is not enough to provide all of the body’s energy needs, called lactic acid fermentation. This is not a great secondary option. Not only is it not particularly efficient, but it leaves behind a waste product, lactic acid.

Lactic acid is bad for you. It’s an acid, which means it attacks tissues, and it builds up in your bloodstream, lowering the pH and disrupting your cells. Plus, it just feels terrible. It causes burning and anxiety, and may, in fact, be an underrecognized cause of panic attacks.

For humans, the problems caused by lactic acid buildup are so serious that we can’t go long without breathing, even if we’re not expending a lot of energy. When we do have too much lactic acid, we tend to go into lactic acidosis, which if it lasts long enough, can lead to death.

Painted turtles aren’t immune to lactic acid. However, they do have something we don’t: shells. During the winter, their shells (and maybe bones) release calcium and magnesium into their bloodstream. The calcium and magnesium react with the lactic acid, forming calcium lactate and magnesium lactate salts. They then store these salts in their shells (and maybe bones). One study found that 40% of one painted turtle’s shell was calcium lactate.

A turtle shell from Wikipedia. You’ll notice that the shell is built from the bottom up, generating new scales from a keratin lattice (and possible interstitial calcium and magnesium lactate). This pushes up the old scales, which are dried, hardened, and form the protective outer armor until they are eventually sloughed off.

So, turtles survive the winter by not breathing, and they survive not breathing by not moving and buffering and sequestering lactic acid in their shells and maybe bones. Neat, right?