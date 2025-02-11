It’s been a trying week for anyone who cares about the state of science in the US. Trump 2.0’s approach to US institutions seems somewhere in between “burn it all down” and “turn everything off and see who complains”. I hate this approach. I am the first one to champion the need for reform at federal institutions, including scientific institutions, but not like this. If your house’s foundations are shaky, you need to shore them up, but knocking down the house is not a good solution. There are people living there!



Anyways, I don’t want to turn this whole post into a rant, because I don’t think I can add much to the discussion besides my angst. I’m going to keep on working on my cat drugs and try to get a new dog drug off the ground. Hopefully, this stuff will figure itself out by the time we look for approval.

In the meantime, I wanted to go back to a topic I’ve addressed quite a few times in a few different ways: insulin. As you might recall, I have a lot of questions about insulin, obesity, and longevity and the commonly assumed relationship between them. Cavefish are my favorite example of how mistaken our traditional story about insulin and obesity is. When fish that live in streams get trapped in caves, they can rapidly (likely within a couple generations) become obese, insulin resistant, eyeless, sedentary, and exceptionally long lived, as I’ve written about before.

Well, I have a new cool example of how weird the connection between insulin and longevity can get, and this time, it also ties in another crucial life activity: reproduction. It comes from ants, specifically Indian jumping ants, or Harpegnathos saltator. These jumping ants are unlike most ants in that they live in small colonies consisting of males, the queen, and female, non-mating workers. When a queen dies or is removed from the colony, the females “duel” by hitting their antenna against each other, sometimes for months, until several females emerge victorious and replace the queen as the egg bearer. These pseudoqueens are called gamergates .

An Indian jumping ant carrying a flower. It is unlikely that it is a gift to his love, but I choose to believe.

In all ant colonies, queens live longer than workers. Likewise, in jumping ant colonies, both queens and pseudoqueens, or gamergates, live longer than workers, about 5x longer (200 days vs. 1000 days). But, in most ant colonies, queens are physically different than workers, often being larger and winged. I can make some sense out of them living much longer than workers, given that they are physically different. But gamergates start off as workers. It’s just that the hormonal changes wrought by the duels results in their drastically increased lifespan .



But the weirdness with gamergate life extension doesn’t stop there. Not only do gamergates have a drastically increased life expectancy when they become the pseudoqueen of a colony, but that increase in life expectancy can reverse when gamergates are themselves removed from a colony and placed in a new jumping ant colony with an active queen. Gamergates then go back to being normal female, non-mating workers with the life expectancy of an average worker .

This is intriguing for a couple different reasons. First of all and most obviously, this is not how we normally think of lifespan working. It’s weird enough for individuals within a species to have such dramatically different lifespans, but to be able to choose how long your lifespan is is very weird . It’s also very weird for lifespan to be so elastic, in that a single ant can go from a 200 day lifespan, to a 1000 day lifespan, back to a 200 day lifespan with no obvious repercussions, except perhaps a slightly decreased lifespan from stress upon the reversion. But it’s also intriguing because it brings in reproduction into our discussion of lifespan, which, in turn, will bring back insulin again (don’t think I’ve forgotten).

Beyond the paywall, a bit more musing about insulin and reproduction, as well as wrapping up the discussion of the paper.