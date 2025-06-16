Trevor Klee’s Newsletter

Dan Elton
You describe the NeutraOat pores as hydrophobic. I'm imagining that the hydrophobic tails of the PFAS get stuck in those pores. But, fatty acids will not get stuck because they are hydrophilic. Is that right?

By the way, did you see the Veritasium video about PFAS? There's a lot of attention on this right now. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SC2eSujzrUY I hope NeutraOats can help with the crisis of low T in males.

Apparently one of the worst PFAS is the "C8" PFAS, perfluorooctanoic acid. It's analogous to octanoic acid, which is a MCT found in coconut oil.

Could you do an in-vitro experiment to precisely measure the absorption of C8 PFAS vs C8 fatty acid in NeutraOats, in pH similar to the digestive track?

One other question - you say "Second, as PFAS get picked up by the intestine and returned to the circulatory system, NeutraOat can pick it as it reenters through the enterohepatic system." - would love to hear more about this mechanism - does PFAS from the body get into the bile, and does that provide a mechanism for extracing PFAS out of the body? (As I understand this, the neutraoats pores stay in the digestive tract.)

