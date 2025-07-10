Trevor Klee’s Newsletter

Jacob N Oppenheim
8d

Have a pretty good sense of how you'd do this. Let's talk!

To whit, I think there's a very clear 1st trial you could run that would get funders excited.

1 reply by Trevor Klee
Savva Kerdemelidis's avatar
Savva Kerdemelidis
7d

I agree 100% that RCT emulation is the future of drug repurposing, but there's no business model for off-patent therapies, unless we can get payers involved. I wrote my Masters thesis on this topic over 10 years ago and established Public Good Pharma (PGP), as a social enterprise, owned by my NZ charity Crowd Funded Cures, to solve this problem.

We run Interventional Pharmacoeconomics (IVPE) trials, where forward-thinking payers (especially self-insured employers) fund trials for low-cost therapies (including repurposed generics) using their immediate and projected drug savings from reduced utilization of expensive alternatives. Unlike PBM-aligned insurers that earn hundreds of billions of dollars from rebates / admin fees and spread pricing charged for expensive therapies, these payers have flexibility and financial incentive to validate cheaper alternatives.

The Dutch Treatmeds.nl initiative has already shown this works - 12+ IVPE trials with a projected 22x ROI and €418M in net savings by 2030 (see https://treatmeds.nl/studies).

Examples:

- Rituximab vs. ocrelizumab for MS (NOISY REBELS trial - see https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05834855)

- IV ketamine vs. esketamine for depression, where ketamine is cheaper, has faster onset, and esketamine costs ~$198K/QALY (see https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33022440/ and https://www.osmind.org/blog/esketamine-and-iv-ketamine-for-major-depression and https://www.valueinhealthjournal.com/article/S1098-3015(22)00506-X/fulltext?).

- Dose de-escalation of oncology drugs such as pembrolizumab, which were approved on the basis of maximum tolerated dose and where patients are being exposed to unnecessary side effects and risks of secondary cancers through overtreatment (see https://ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.01711).

RCT emulation helps de-risk IVPE trials and identify biomarkers for which patients benefit most, key for ethics approval if comparing SoC of a low-cost or off-label drug. Our pipeline includes dozens of similar opportunities: publicgoodpharma.com/pipeline

Payer-funded trials also offers pharma/biotech a low-risk route to fund Phase 2/3 studies so they can generate more ROI - payers spend trillions on drugs that may be significantly less effective than low-cost alternatives (e.g. your PrEP for MS example). There is also unlimited demand for QALYs if we factor in healthspan / lifespan extension. It would also disincentivise the kinds of low-innovation product hopping / evergreening strategies we see in pharma (e.g, Merck's new subcutaneous dose of pembrolizumab). Capitalism working properly should push us in the direction of lower costs per QALY, but we see the opposite happening - it is not sustainable.

Lots of money on the table, if we can get payers to come to the party.

Savva Kerdemelidis

3 more comments...

