Lumina's legal threats and my about-face
I’m putting the post about Lumina Probiotics back up, now edited to avoid any possible threats of libel. To explain, here’s a timeline of my last 72…
9 hrs ago
Trevor Klee
Updates on Lumina Probiotic
Since publishing my post expressing safety and efficacy concerns about Lumina Probiotic, the anti-cavity genetically modified probiotic, I've received…
24 hrs ago
Trevor Klee
Please don't take Lumina's anticavity probiotic
It's unsafe and probably ineffective
May 15
Trevor Klee
April 2024
Is longevity a choice? How about obesity?
Examining the weirdly universal phenomena of obese, eyeless, long-lived cavedwellers
Apr 24
Trevor Klee
The way scientists think about obesity now is wrong.
Here's my tentative attempt at a better way of thinking about obesity.
Apr 9
Trevor Klee
GLP-1 and GIP agonism and antagonism is weird
And I don't entirely know what to make of it
Apr 1
Trevor Klee
March 2024
The twin mysteries of GLP-1 receptor agonists
A.k.a. what's the deal with Mounjaro?
Mar 20
Trevor Klee
February 2024
Viking Therapeutics has an $8 billion market cap with 27 full time employees. This is their story.
The lucrative, risky business of developing other people's molecules
Feb 29
Trevor Klee
When your family becomes inverse strangers
There’s a graph I saw a while ago on the Internet that’s stuck with me. It shows how you spend your time with others as you get older. So, from ages…
Feb 20
Trevor Klee
Karuna Therapeutics, a drug repurposing effort, sold for about $14 billion. This is their story.
How to turn $100k into $14 billion with just 16 years of regulatory slog and a few hundred million in investment
Feb 5
Trevor Klee
5 Whys of Diabetes
My first published piece in Asimov Press!
Jan 26
Trevor Klee
How to get causation from correlation in genetics
A brief introduction to Mendelian randomization
Jan 18
Trevor Klee
