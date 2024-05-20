Trevor Klee’s Newsletter

Lumina's legal threats and my about-face
I’m putting the post about Lumina Probiotics back up, now edited to avoid any possible threats of libel. To explain, here’s a timeline of my last 72…
  
Trevor Klee
22
Updates on Lumina Probiotic
Since publishing my post expressing safety and efficacy concerns about Lumina Probiotic, the anti-cavity genetically modified probiotic, I've received…
  
Trevor Klee
6
Please don't take Lumina's anticavity probiotic
It's unsafe and probably ineffective
  
Trevor Klee
40

April 2024

Is longevity a choice? How about obesity?
Examining the weirdly universal phenomena of obese, eyeless, long-lived cavedwellers
  
Trevor Klee
1
The way scientists think about obesity now is wrong.
Here's my tentative attempt at a better way of thinking about obesity.
  
Trevor Klee
4
GLP-1 and GIP agonism and antagonism is weird
And I don't entirely know what to make of it
  
Trevor Klee

March 2024

The twin mysteries of GLP-1 receptor agonists
A.k.a. what's the deal with Mounjaro?
  
Trevor Klee
7

February 2024

Viking Therapeutics has an $8 billion market cap with 27 full time employees. This is their story.
The lucrative, risky business of developing other people's molecules
  
Trevor Klee
When your family becomes inverse strangers
There’s a graph I saw a while ago on the Internet that’s stuck with me. It shows how you spend your time with others as you get older. So, from ages…
  
Trevor Klee
1
Karuna Therapeutics, a drug repurposing effort, sold for about $14 billion. This is their story.
How to turn $100k into $14 billion with just 16 years of regulatory slog and a few hundred million in investment
  
Trevor Klee

January 2024

5 Whys of Diabetes
My first published piece in Asimov Press!
  
Trevor Klee
1
How to get causation from correlation in genetics
A brief introduction to Mendelian randomization
  
Trevor Klee
2
